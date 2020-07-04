Advertisement

Redmi K30 Ultra to feature MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC, 64MP camera and more

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 04, 2020 11:43 am

The company is said to be working on Redmi K30 Ultra and some details of the upcoming smartphone have been leaked online.
Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi is reportedly working on a new smartphone in its popular Redmi K-series. The company is said to be working on Redmi K30 Ultra and some details of the upcoming smartphone have been leaked online. 

 

As per a report by XDA Developers, there is a mention of Redmi K30 Ultra within a recent MIUI 12 build. The name appears alongside the codename ‘Cezanne’. The report highlights that the upcoming smartphone will come with a quad-camera setup. The primary camera will be a 64-megapixel shooter. Furthermore, the report highlights that the smartphone will come with a pop-up selfie camera, which is also found in Redmi K30 Pro. This could mean that the phone will come with a similar design language as we have seen in Redmi K30 Pro. Moving on, the report said that the phone will come with a MediaTek processor.

 

Furthermore, another report hints that the smartphone will come with model number M2006J10C. The phone with the same model number was spotted on 3C certification. The listing reveals that the phone will come with 33W fast charging support. The report highlights that the smartphone will be the first phone to be powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset. 

 

Meanwhile, Digital Chat Station, a known Chinese leaker, has revealed Xiaomi is working on a device with MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor. The leaks claim that the smartphone will come with 144Hz refresh rate along with 64MP Sony IMX686 quad rear cameras. It will come with 33W fast charging support and it will be loaded with a 4500mAh battery. The smartphone is said to be none other than Redmi K30 Ultra, though there is no confirmation on the same. So, we suggest you stay tuned with us for more details about the upcoming Redmi K30 Ultra smartphone.

 

