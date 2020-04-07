Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage goes official

The Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition comes with a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display on the front with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Xiaomi’s Redmi has announced a new variant of its recently released Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition. The new variant comes with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It is priced at 4499 Yuan (approx. Rs 47,900).



Redmi K30 Pro and K30 Pro Zoom Edition were launched last month. The Zoom Edition features up to 30x digital zoom. Initially, Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition was announced in 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB storage variants.



The Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition comes with a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display on the front with an in-display fingerprint scanner. The handset is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G processor along with Adreno 650 GPU, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.



The Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition is backed by a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and 30x digital zoom, a 13-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens with 123-degree FoV and a depth sensor.



The Redmi K30 Pro is backed by a 4700mAh battery with 33W fast charging support that can charge the phone fully in 63 minutes. It runs on Android 10 based on MIUI 11. On the connectivity front, it supports G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 6 802.11 ax (2.4GHz + 5GHz) MU-MIMO, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS (L1 + L5), NFC, USB Type-C and dual-SIM. The phone measures 163.3 x 75.4 x 8.9 mm and weighs 218 grams.