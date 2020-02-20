Redmi K30 Pro to come with 33W fast charging support

Redmi K30 Pro is said to sport a quad-camera setup on its back with a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 as a primary lens.

A new Xiaomi device with model number M2001J11E/M2001J11C has bagged approval from the 3C authority of China. It is speculated that this Xiaomi device is the upcoming Redmi K30 Pro.

Although the 3C certification did not reveal much, it only revealed that the Redmi K30 Pro will come with 33W fast charging support which is almost 6W higher than that of Redmi K30 5G. For your reference, the Redmi K30 is equipped with a 27W fast charging support.

Xiaomi is expected to launch the Redmi K30 Pro smartphone in China in the month of March. An earlier report revealed that Redmi K30 Pro will be backed by a 4,700mAh battery. The smartphone will be loaded with a 33W fast charging support. Further, it was also reported that the phone will not come with a curved display.

The smartphone is said to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. For the camera, Redmi K30 Pro is said to sport a quad-camera setup on its back with a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 as a primary lens. While the Redmi K30 Pro will be powered by the same Snapdragon chipset as Xiaomi's upcoming Mi 10 Pro, the Redmi phone may not feature a 108MP primary camera. Also, the Redmi K30 Pro may not come with a punch-hole display and it may come with a pop-up front-facing camera system.

Redmi K30 Pro was also spotted on Geekbench which showed that the Redmi K30 Pro is powered by a 1.80Ghz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset. The device will feature 8GB of RAM and will run Android 10 out of the box likely with the MIUI 11 custom skin on top.