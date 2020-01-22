Redmi K30 Pro surfaces on Geekbench with Snapdragon 865 and 8GB of RAM

Redmi K30 Pro is powered by a 1.80Ghz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset.

Advertisement

Redmi K30 5G and Redmi K30 standard edition were launched in China last year. Now Xiaomi is also working on Redmi K30 Pro smartphone as it has been spotted on Geekbench. The listing has revealed few specifications of the upcoming smartphone.

The GeekBench listing shows that the Redmi K30 Pro is powered by a 1.80Ghz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset. The device will feature 8GB of RAM and will run Android 10 out of the box likely with the MIUI 11 custom skin on top. Redmi K30 Pro is likely to be made available in more RAM and storage options when it launches. The phone has scored a single-core score of 903 and multi-core score or 3,362.

Advertisement

The phone is expected to feature dual punch-hole selfie camera and quad-camera setup at the rear. As of now, other specifications of this upcoming smartphone are not known.

As per an earlier report, Redmi K30 Pro will launch in March 2020 in China. The phone will be the successor of Redmi K20 Pro. Redmi K30 5G is also expected to launch in India soon as the phone has been already certified by Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) in India.

To recall, in China, the Redmi K30 5G comes with a price tag of 1999 Yuan for the 6GB RAM + 64GB variant, 2299 Yuan for 6GB RAM + 128GB variant, 2599 Yuan for 8GB RAM + 128GB variant and 2899 Yuan for 8GB RAM + 256 GB variant.

The standard Redmi K30 is priced at 1599 Yuan for 6GB RAM + 64GB, 1699 Yuan for 6GB + 128GB, 1899 Yuan for 8GB + 128GB and 2199 Yuan for 8GB + 256GB model.

