  • 11:55 Feb 04, 2020

Redmi K30 Pro tipped to come with Snapdragon 865 SoC, 64MP camera

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 04, 2020 11:42 am

Latest News

Redmi K30 Pro smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 chipset.
Redmi K30 5G and Redmi K30 standard edition were launched in China last year. Now the company is also working on Redmi K30 Pro smartphone. As per an earlier report, Redmi K30 Pro will launch in March 2020 in China.

 

Now, the folks over at XDA Developers have revealed that the Redmi K30 Pro smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 chipset. As per the report, the device's build.prop file obtained by them reveals the device is codenamed "lmi" and runs on the latest flagship Snapdragon chipset.

This imi codename was seen in the Redmi K30 Pro Geekbench listing that had surfaced in the last month. The GeekBench listing showed that the Redmi K30 Pro is powered by a 1.80Ghz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset. The device will feature 8GB of RAM and will run Android 10 out of the box likely with the MIUI 11 custom skin on top.

 

Also tipster Digital Chat station on Weibo has revealed that Redmi K30 Pro will be sporting a quad camera setup on its back with a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 as primary lens. While the Redmi K30 Pro will be powered by the same Snapdragon chipset as Xiaomi's upcoming Mi 10 Pro, the Redmi phone may not feature a 108MP primary camera. It is likely that the phone will feature a round-shaped camera module.

 

Redmi K30 Pro is expected to feature dual punch-hole selfie camera and quad-camera setup at the rear. As of now, other details of this upcoming smartphone are known.

