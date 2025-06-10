Motorola Edge 60 5G Launched in India: Price, Specs, Availability

Motorola EDGE 60 5G has been announced in India as the brand’s latest Edge series device with a stereo speaker setup, a 5500mAh battery, LPDDR4x RAM, UFS 2.2 storage, and much more. Here are all the details of the device you’d like to know about.

Motorola Edge 60 5G: Price, Availability

The motorola edge 60 will be available in a single storage variant with 12GB RAM with 256GB storage, priced at Rs 25,999, in two Pantone Curated colours – PANTONE Gibraltar Sea (smoky blue) and PANTONE Shamrock (fresh green). The smartphone will go on sale from 17th June 2025, 12PM on Flipkart, Motorola.in and leading retail stores across India including Reliance Digital. One can avail bank offers worth Rs 1,000 for a limited time.

Motorola Edge 60 5G: Specifications

The Edge 60 packs a 6.67″ quad-curved pOLED Display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 4500 nits peak brightness, 10-bit colours, 300Hz touch sampling rate, HDR 10+ support, Gorilla Glass 7i protection, a 446 ppi, and 2712×1220 pixels resolution. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, paired with 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage that is expandable up to 1 TB.

There is a triple rear camera setup, including an OIS-assisted 50MP Sony LYT-700C f/1.88 primary sensor, a 50MP f/2.0 ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 10MP f/2.0 telephoto sensor with 3x Optical Zoom and OIS. At the front, it gets a 50MP f/2.0 sensor with auto-focus support. The device packs a 5500mAh battery with support for 68W wired charging.

It also has Dolby Atmos-tuned stereo speakers and an in-display optical fingerprint sensor. The handset is IP68 + IP69 and has the MIL-STD-810H certification. The handset runs on Android 15-based Hello UI and will get 3 major OS updates and 4 years of security patches. Connectivity options on the handset should include Bluetooth v5.4, Wi-Fi 6, Dual-SIM 5G, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port for charging.