Apple Debuts macOS Tahoe 26 with Liquid Glass Design, New Continuity Features, and More

Apple has debuted macOS Tahoe 26 alongside other major software updates for its devices. It introduces the new Liquid Glass design, new continuity features including the Phone app so users could receive and make calls through their iPhone with their Mac device. Here’s everything else to know about the update.

macOS Tahoe 26: All Details

Apple has revamped the Mac interface with a more refined Liquid Glass design in its latest update. The Dock, sidebars, and toolbars have been streamlined to keep the focus on users’ content, while the menu bar is now fully transparent, creating a more spacious and immersive display.

Customization options have also expanded. Users can now tailor which controls appear in the menu bar and Control Center, as well as how they’re arranged. App icons adapt to light and dark modes with new vibrant tints and a sleek, clear look.

Personalization goes further with the ability to change folder colors and add symbols or emojis, making it easier to organize and express individuality. Paired with custom wallpapers and theme colors, the Mac now offers a more personalized experience than ever before.

The Phone app is now available on Mac with macOS Tahoe 26, powered by Continuity, allowing users to make and receive cellular calls through their nearby iPhone. It brings familiar features from the iPhone, such as Recents, Favourites, and Voicemails, along with new tools like Call Screening and Hold Assist.

Call Screening automatically answers calls from unknown numbers, asking callers to identify themselves so users can decide whether to pick up. With Hold Assist, users can stay in queue during long waits for customer support while continuing their work on the Mac.

Live Activities from a user’s nearby iPhone will now appear in the menu bar on their Mac so they can stay on top of things happening in real time, like an upcoming Uber ride, flight, or live sports score. When clicking on a Live Activity, the app opens in iPhone Mirroring to show more information so users can take action right from their Mac.

Spotlight on Mac is getting smarter and more powerful, making it easier than ever for users to find what they need and take quick action. Search results — including files, folders, apps, events, messages, and more — are now displayed in one unified list, ranked by relevance.

New filters help users quickly narrow down results by type, such as PDFs or emails, while Spotlight can now also locate files stored on third-party cloud services. For times when users aren’t sure exactly what they’re looking for, new browse views let them easily scan through apps, clipboard history, and other recent items.

Spotlight on Mac now supports hundreds of direct actions, allowing users to do things like send emails, create notes, or play podcasts without switching between apps. Thanks to the App Intents API, both Apple and third-party apps can offer these actions within Spotlight.

Users can also run shortcuts or trigger actions from the menu bar of any app they’re using — all without taking their hands off the keyboard. Spotlight gets smarter over time, learning user habits and suggesting personalized actions, such as Messaging frequent contacts. A new feature called quick keys lets users type short commands to instantly access specific tasks.

Apple Intelligence is becoming even more capable in macOS Tahoe, with features like:

Live Translation now enables seamless multilingual communication across Messages, FaceTime, and Phone. While chatting abroad, users can see messages translated in real time as they type, with incoming texts also auto-translated. On FaceTime, live captions appear with translations while preserving the speaker’s voice, and spoken translations happen in real time during phone calls — all powered by on-device Apple-built models to ensure privacy.

now enables seamless multilingual communication across Messages, FaceTime, and Phone. While chatting abroad, users can see messages translated in real time as they type, with incoming texts also auto-translated. On FaceTime, live captions appear with translations while preserving the speaker’s voice, and spoken translations happen in real time during phone calls — all powered by on-device Apple-built models to ensure privacy. Shortcuts get a major boost with smarter, AI-powered actions. Users can now create advanced workflows, such as summarizing text with Writing Tools or generating images via Image Playground. These can run using Apple Intelligence models on-device or through Private Cloud Compute, maintaining data privacy. For example, students can compare lecture transcriptions with their notes to catch missed details. Shortcuts can also run automatically based on time or specific triggers like saving a file or connecting a display. Users also have the option to tap into ChatGPT for broader knowledge.

get a major boost with smarter, AI-powered actions. Users can now create advanced workflows, such as summarizing text with Writing Tools or generating images via Image Playground. These can run using Apple Intelligence models on-device or through Private Cloud Compute, maintaining data privacy. For example, students can compare lecture transcriptions with their notes to catch missed details. Shortcuts can also run automatically based on time or specific triggers like saving a file or connecting a display. Users also have the option to tap into ChatGPT for broader knowledge. Genmoji and Image Playground get expanded creative tools. Users can customize Genmoji with options like hair, accessories, and expressions. Image Playground now supports new styles powered by ChatGPT, such as oil painting or vector art. With the “Any Style” feature, users can describe exactly what they want to generate a custom image.

get expanded creative tools. Users can customize Genmoji with options like hair, accessories, and expressions. Image Playground now supports new styles powered by ChatGPT, such as oil painting or vector art. With the “Any Style” feature, users can describe exactly what they want to generate a custom image. Reminders become smarter, too. Apple Intelligence can scan content like emails or notes to suggest relevant tasks, and can now auto-organize reminders into categories, making them easier to manage.

macOS Tahoe introduces Apple Games, a dedicated app that brings all your games into one place. Players can easily jump back into favorites, discover personalized game recommendations, and connect with friends in new ways.

The update also debuts a Game Overlay, allowing users to tweak system settings, chat, or send game invites without leaving the action. A new Low Power Mode helps extend gaming sessions by optimizing performance on battery power. For developers, macOS Tahoe brings Metal 4, the latest graphics framework with advanced features like MetalFX Frame Interpolation and MetalFX Denoising for smoother gameplay and improved frame rates.

Additional updates include new features for apps like Safari Browser with a new design, Notes app, introduction of Journal app, FaceTime updates, new Accessibility features, Passwords app updates and updates for the Photos app as well.

Availability, Supported Models

All of these features are available for testing starting today through the Apple Developer Program at developer.apple.com, and a public beta will be available through the Apple Beta Software Program next month at beta.apple.com. The release will be available as a free software update this fall. The Apple Intelligence features detailed require supported devices, which include all iPhone 16 models, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPad mini (A17 Pro), and iPad and Mac models with M1 and later.