Redmi AirDots 2 goes official with Bluetooth 5.0, 12 Hours battery life

The Redmi AirDots 2 comes with Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to Android and iOS devices

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi has launched the Redmi AirDots 2 in China. The Redmi AirDots 2 is priced at 79 yuan (Rs 850 approx.) and comes in a single Black colour. As of now, the Redmi AirDots 2 are only available in China and there is no information on international availability.



Redmi AirDots 2 specifications and features



The Redmi AirDots 2 comes with Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to Android and iOS devices. It is claimed to offer two times faster data transfer speeds compared to Bluetooth v4.2.





The earphones come with 7.2mm drivers for better audio output and come with DSP digital noise reduction technology. They feature one-key control which enables you to control volume and change tracks. It also supports various features like voice control and activates voice assistant by double tapping the button.



In terms of battery, the Redmi AirDots 2 offers 12 hours with its 300mAh battery. The earbuds themselves take about 1.5 hours to charge completely while the case takes about 2 hours, claims the company.



The Redmi AirDots 2 is lightweight as each earbud weighs just 4.1 grams. There are three earplugs — Small, Medium, and Large to ensure a better fit for every user.



