Redmi A3: Everything We Know So Far

Xiaomi, the popular brand in the budget smartphone segment, has its A-series catering to budget-conscious customers in various regions. The brand seems to be working on its next addition to the series, which is expected to be called the Redmi A3. According to recent leaks, the Redmi A3 will be the successor to the Redmi A2, released last year. Furthermore, it is expected to bring some significant changes to the design. Here’s everything we know so far about the handset.

Redmi A3: Design (Rumoured)

According to a new leak, the Redmi A3 will sport an entirely new look over its predecessor with a round camera module at the centre. It looks similar to some of Xiaomi’s own flagships as well as the Lava Blaze 5G. Further, another report suggests that A3 will have a glass back design and will be available in three colours, including green, blue and black.

The camera module seems to house dual rear cameras and an LED Flash. The fingerprint scanner will be integrated into the power button and a USB-C port will be at the bottom for charging.

Redmi A3: Specifications (Rumoured)

As per a report, the Redmi A3 will sport a 6.71-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ IPS LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. This accounts for a bigger display along with a higher refresh rate than its predecessor. It is set to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G36 processor paired with 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB eMMC 5.1 internal storage, which will be expandable up to 1TB with microSD. The device will run on Android 13 (Go Edition) based MIUI.

The handset will have dual rear cameras, including a 13MP primary sensor and an 8MP front-facing camera. For connectivity, it should get Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS, a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm Headphone jack. Lastly, it’ll be backed up by a 5000mAh battery with 10W charging speeds.

Redmi A3: Price (Rumoured)

The A3 is rumoured to be priced at around 1,179 Moroccan Dirham (approx Rs 9,745) as per an offline store listing in Morocco.