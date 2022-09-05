Redmi A1 to launch on September 6 in India, Stock Android Calling

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi is gearing up to unveil the A-series in India tomorrow (September 6) with the launch of the new Redmi A1. The new A-series seems different from what Xiaomi brought a few years back with the Mi A1, which was a mid-ranger. However, the new Redmi A1 looks like a budget offering.

The brand unveiled on Friday, September 2, that Redmi A1 will be coming to India on September 6 at 12 PM noon. A dedicated landing page for the smartphone is also live on the company’s website, revealing the device will pack a 5,000mAh battery and will be powered by an unspecified MediaTek SoC.

Furthermore, it will offer a “clean Android experience”, which hints toward a smartphone running on Stock Android, like Xiaomi’s previous A-series. As for the design, we can see that the device will have a leather-like texture at the back. Also, the device can be seen in blue, black and green colours, while more options may be made available at the time of launch. Redmi says the A1 will be a part of the ‘Diwali With Mi’ launches.

The Redmi A1 is tipped to be powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC. It is said to measure 164.67mm in length and 76.56mm in width. A purported Geekbench listing of the phone suggests that it could feature 3GB of RAM and could run on Android 12 out-of-the-box.

As for other launches, Redmi is also planning to launch the Redmi 11 Prime 4G and 11 Prime 5G in India tomorrow. It will pack a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. Further, there will be a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup. On the battery front, it will feature a 5,000mAh battery.