Redmi Note 11 SE launched in India with 6.43-inch AMOLED display, 5000mAh battery

Redmi India has today launched the Redmi Note 11 SE in the country. The phone comes with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display, MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, 64MP quad rear camera, 5000mAh battery and more.

Let us take a look at Redmi Note 11 SE launched price, specifications, features and more details.

Pricing Details

The phone is priced at Rs 13,499 for the sole 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage variant. It comes in Black, Purple, White, and Blue colour options. The phone will be available for purchase via Flipkart and Mi.com in the country.

Redmi Note 11 SE Specifications

The phone sports a 6.43-inch FHD AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. Further, the screen comes with up to 1100 nits brightness, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC paired with Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU. The smartphone comes with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

For the optics, the Redmi Note 11 SE sports a quad-camera setup. This consists of a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, it features a 13-megapixel selfie shooter housed in a punch-hole.

The Redmi Note 11 SE runs on MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. However, the device will not come with a charger in the box. You have to shell out Rs 199 to get the charger. Besides, it features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Lastly, the smartphone also features Hi-Res Audio dual-stereo speakers, splash-proof design, Z-Axis Haptics, 3.5mm headphone jack and an IR Blaster. It measures 160.46 x 74.5 x 8.29mm, and weighs about 178.8g