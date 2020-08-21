Advertisement

Redmi 9 specifications and renders leak ahead of August 27 launch

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 21, 2020 12:59 pm

Xiaomi will now launch Redmi 9 in India next week on August 27. Now ahead of the official launch, the renders and entire specifications of Redmi 9 have leaked online.

The phone will be available on mi.co and Amazon India and the landing page for the same is already live on the e-commerce site.

A tipster named Sudhanshu has leaked the details of the upcoming Redmi smartphone through his Twitter account. As per the renders, the Redmi 9 will come in three distinct colour options. The phone features a fingerprint sensor and a triple camera setup at the back.

The leaked specifications reveal that Redmi 9 will come with a 6.53-inch HD+ display with 720x1600 pixels resolution. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, paired with 2GB and 3GB RAM options. There will also be 32GB and 64GB of onboard storage options with external storage of up to 512GB via a microSD card card slot.

For the camera, the Redmi 9 will feature a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The front camera will feature a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor with f/2.2 lens at the front. The smartphone is said to run Android 10 with MIUI 12 on top.  With this, the phone will be the first device in India to come with MIUI 12 out of the box.

Redmi 9 will reportedly pack a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support as well as provide Micro-USB and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone will measure 164.9x77.07x9mm and weigh 196 grams.

The Redmi 9 phone will be similar to the Redmi 9C smartphone launched in June this year. The phone will come with dual AI rear cameras setup with LED flash in the square module instead of triple cameras in Redmi 9C. The Redmi 9C was launched at MYR 429 which is Rs. 7,700 for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant.

