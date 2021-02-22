Advertisement

Redmi 9 Power 6GB RAM variant to launch soon in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 22, 2021 10:50 am

The Redmi 9 Power is available on Amazon, mi.com and Mi Home Stores, Mi Studios and Mi Stores in the country.
Xiaomi will soon launch a 6GB variant of its Redmi 9 Power smartphone. The device was earlier in India in December last year in two variants.

Redmi 9 Power is priced at Rs 10,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant and Rs 11,999 for the 4GB + 128GB storage variant. Now an new Amazon banner has confirmed that the 6GB + 128GB storage variant of the phone will be also launched in India soon.

Separately, a report by 91Mobiles in collaboration with tipster Ishan Agarwal has also revealed that the upcoming variant will be priced at Rs 12,999 in India. As of now, the launch date of the 6GB + 128GB storage variant of the phone in India is not known.

The Redmi 9 Power is available on Amazon, mi.com and Mi Home Stores, Mi Studios and Mi Stores in the country. It comes in Blazing Blue, Electric Green, Fiery Red, and Mighty Black colour options.

 

Redmi 9 Power Specifications


Redmi 9 Power features a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ display with a 2340 x 1080-pixels resolution, 400 nits brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Under the hood, the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 662 processor paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There is expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD.

For the camera, the phone is equipped with a triple camera system at the back consisting of a 48 megapixels primary shooter, 8 megapixels ultra-wide lens, as well as a 2 megapixels depth sensor. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera inside a notch.

 

Redmi 9 Power packs a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. The phone comes with MIUI 12 out-of-the-box. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

 

Connectivity options on the Redmi 9 Power include 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, infrared (IR) blaster, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Redmi 9 Power launched in India, price starts Rs 10,999

Redmi 9 Power first sale to be held today via Amazon, company site

Poco M3 vs Redmi 9 Power: Bhai vs Bhai

