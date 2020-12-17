Advertisement

Redmi 9 Power launched in India, price starts Rs 10,999

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 17, 2020 12:21 pm

Redmi 9 Power packs a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging.
Xiaomi has today launched Redmi 9 Power in India. The phone is priced at Rs 10,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant and Rs 11,999 for the 4GB + 128GB storage variant.

 

Redmi 9 Power will be available on Amazon, mi.com and Mi Home Stores, Mi Studios and Mi Stores in the country starting December 22. For the colour options, the phone will be available in Mighty Black, Fiery Red, Electric Green and Blazing Blue colours.

Redmi 9 Power Specifications


Redmi 9 Power features a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ display with a 2340 x 1080-pixels resolution, 400 nits brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Under the hood, the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 662 processor paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There is expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD.


For the camera, the phone is equipped with a triple camera system at the back consisting of a 48 megapixels primary shooter, 8 megapixels ultra-wide lens, as well as a 2 megapixels depth sensor. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera inside a notch.

 

Redmi 9 Power packs a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. The phone comes with MIUI 12 out-of-the-box. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

 

Connectivity options on the Redmi 9 Power include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, 3.5mm headphone jack, etc.

