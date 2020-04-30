Advertisement

Redmi Note 9 launched with 6.53-inch full HD+ display, MediaTek Helio G85 SoC

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 30, 2020 6:07 pm

Redmi Note 9 is the first smartphone to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 8nm SoC.
30851Along with the global launch of Redmi Note 9 Pro, Xiaomi has today launched Redmi Note 9 for the global markets. The Redmi Note 9 is the fourth model in the Redmi Note 9 series that already includes the Redmi Note 9S, Redmi Note 9 Pro, and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max.

Redmi Note 9 is priced at $199 (Rs. 14,940 approx.) for the 3GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant and $249 (Rs. 18,690 approx.) for the 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It comes in Forest Green, Polar White and Midnight Grey colour options.

Redmi Note 9 features a 6.53-inch full HD+ display full HD+ with 1080 x2340 pixels resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. There is also a fingerprint sensor available at the back. It is powered by 2GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor. It has microSD card support for expansion up to 512GB. It is the first smartphone to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 8nm SoC.

The Redmi Note 9 will have a square-shaped quad camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel Samsung GM1 primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro f/2.4 lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It will have a 13-megapixel front camera.

Redmi Note 9 ships with the latest Android 10 OS with MIUI 11 out of the box and it houses a 5,020mAh battery with up to 18W charging. The dimensions of the phone are 162.3 x 77.2 x 8.9mm and it weighs 205 grams.

For connectivity features, there are Dual SIM, 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, NFC (optional), USB Type-C, infrared (IR) blaster, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

