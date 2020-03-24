Redmi Note 9s with quad-camera setup, Mi Handheld Vacuum Cleaner 1C and more announced

Xiaomi has also introduced Mi Handheld Vacuum Cleaner 1C and Mi Smart Compact Projector during the launch event.

The Redmi Note 9s is available in Intersteller Grey, Aurora Blue and Glacier White colour options. It comes with a price tag of $249 (Rs 20,000) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB option and $279 (approx. Rs 21,300) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage. The smartphone will be available for purchase from April 7 and it will be available in Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand.

The Xiaomi Mi Handheld Vacuum Cleaner 1C comes with a price tag of EUR199 (approx. rs 16,400) and it will be available in Spain, Italy and Thailand. Mi Smart Compact Projector is priced at MYR 1899 (US$ 427 / Rs. 33,200 approx.) in Malaysia, SG$ 699 (US$ 479 / Rs. 37,220 approx.) in Singapore and THB 15,990 (US$ 487 / Rs. 37,850 approx.) in Thailand.

Redmi Note 9s

The Redmi Note 9s is the global version of the Redmi Note 9 Pro, which was launched in India last week. The smartphone is backed by a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels along with triple Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor along with Adreno 618 GPU. The Redmi Note 9s is available with up to 6GB of RAM with up to 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot.

The Redmi Note 9s is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel macro sensor and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel in-display selfie shooter. It runs on Android 10 with MIUI 11 and backed by a 5020mAh battery. The Redmi Note 9s comes with 18W fast charging support.







Xiaomi Mi Handheld Vacuum Cleaner 1C and Mi Smart Compact Projector

Coming to Mi Handheld Vacuum Cleaner 1C, it features a cord-free design and it is portable in nature. It comes with a powerful DC brushless motor that can provide 100,000 rpm along with a maximum suction power of 120AW. It comes with a 5-step filtration system along with an H12-class HEPA filter that can capture 99.97 per cent of dust particles as small as 0.3 microns. The vacuum cleaner comes with four brushes adapted for different cleaning scenarios. The company claims that the battery can last up to 60 minutes.

Coming to Mi Smart Compact Projector, it features 1080p Full HD projection. The projector comes with 500 ANSI lumens along with four-channel LED. It comes with a throw ratio of 12:1 and it can project screen size from 60 inches to 120 inches. It features two speakers with Dolby and DTS decoding. The smart projector runs on Android TV 9.0 and it comes with Google Assistant support as well.