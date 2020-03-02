Redmi 8A Dual receives a new update with February Android Security Patch

Redmi 8A Dual is now available for purchase in India through an open sale.

Advertisement

Redmi 8A Dual smartphone was recently launched in India. Now Xiaomi has started rolling out a new update to its Redmi 8A Dual smartphone in India. The latest update brings February Android security patch.

In a changelog posted on Mi Comminity, it has been revealed that apart from latest security patch, the update also improves system security and statbility of the phone. The update comes with version number MIUI 11.0.5.0.PCQINXM and it is around 342MB in size. In order to check for the latest update, users can go to Settings > Software Update > Download and Install.

Advertisement

Redmi 8A Dual is now available for purchase in India through an open sale. Amazon and the company's website are now selling the phone in an open sale manner. Now interested customers can now purchased the smartphone 24x7.

Redmi 8A Dual has a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and USB Type-C port along with reverse charging technology. It runs on Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 11 on top. The phone sports a 6.22-inch (720x1520 pixels) screen with an aspect ratio of 19:9 and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Redmi 8A Dual is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor coupled with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot.

It has a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel with f/2.2 aperture and a pixel size of 1.12 micron and a 2-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 aperture and 1.75-micron pixel size. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture and 1.12-micron pixel size.

The Redmi 8A Dual is priced at Rs 6,499 for the 2GB RAM + 32GB of internal storage, while the 3GB RAM + 32GB of internal storage is priced at Rs 6,999. Both the memory variants are available in three colours - Midnight Grey, Sky White, and Sea Blue.