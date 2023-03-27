Redmi 12C, Moto G13 India launch confirmed

Redmi recently announced that it will be debuting the Note 12 4G smartphone in India on March 30 and the brand has confirmed that is bringing another smartphone alongside, which will be the Redmi 12C. Meanwhile, Motorola also confirmed its plans to launch the Moto G13 in India on March 29.

Redmi 12C India launch

Redmi has created a dedicated micro-website which not only confirms the design of the smartphone but some of its key specifications as well. However, as the phone is already available globally, we have a good idea of what the phone will have to offer.

Redmi 12C debuted globally back in January of this year, and sports a 6.71-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 1650 x 720 pixels. Redmi 12C is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G85 processor under the hood, which is paired with LPDDR4X RAM and eMMC 5.1 flash memory.

For photography, the handset has a dual-rear camera setup on the back, comprising of a 50MP main sensor and a QVGA additional sensor. On the front, there’s a 5MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

The 4G smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery and supports 10W charging. It gets connectivity options including Bluetooth, WiFi, and even a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone weighs around 192g and has a thickness of around 8.77mm.

Moto G13 India launch

As leaked before, the Motorola Moto G13 is arriving in India this month, on the 29th. The device has already been confirmed to be available for purchase via Flipkart and other leading retail stores. The device sports a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display that comes with HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 processor. The G13 comes in 4GB and 8GB RAM options. Interestingly, the Moto G13 is coming as a competitor to the Redmi 12C, as both of them carry the same chipset under the hood.