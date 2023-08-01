Redmi 12 vs Moto G14: Which one’s the better offering?

Redmi has launched its Redmi 12 series smartphones in India, including the Redmi 12 4G and the Redmi 12 5G. Both of them share similar specifications apart from the chipset. On the other hand, Motorola launched its G14 smartphone that also lies in the same price segment as Redmi 12 4G. So let’s compare the two and find out which one’s the better offering. But firstly, let’s get their specs and prices out of the way.

Motorola Moto G14: Price, Specs

The Moto G14 comes at a price point of Rs 9,999 in India, for the sole 4GB + 128GB variant. Users can currently pre-book the device on Flipkart while the sale begins on August 8. It will also be available on Motorola’s own website and other leading retail stores for purchase. Users can get the device for Rs 9,249 including the card offer from ICICI and Kotak banks. It can be availed in Lavender Blue and Matte Charcoal colours.

The Moto G14 sports a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with FHD+ resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Unisoc T616 processor. The G14 comes with 4GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB UFS 2.2 storage which is expandable up to 1 TB.

It has a 50MP main camera sensor on the back with f/1.8 aperture with 0.64µm pixel size and a secondary 2MP macro f/2.4 sensor. Moto G14 gets an 8MP f/2.4 front-facing camera. The battery capacity on the device is 5,000mAh which supports 20W fast charging.

It boots Android 13 out of the box. It further offers stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and is equipped with a headphone jack. Other connectivity options include 4G, GPS, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS and a USB-C port. The device is IP52 rated also.

Redmi 12 series: Price, Specs

Redmi 12 5G

The Redmi 12 5G will come in three variants in India, including 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB, priced at Rs 11,999, Rs 13,499 and Rs 15,499, respectively. It can be availed in Silver, Blue and Black colours. Users can avail a Rs 1,000 discount using ICICI bank cards or Xiaomi exchange bonus. It will be available on Xiaomi retail stores, it’s own website and Amazon India. It will begin selling from August 4 at 12 noon.

The 4G variant is also available in the same three colours. It comes in 4GB + 128GB variant which is priced at Rs 9,999 while the 6GB + 128GB model costs Rs 11,499. Users can avail a Rs 1,000 discount using ICICI bank cards or Rs 1,000 exchange bonus for Xiaomi users. The sale for the device begins August 4 at 12 noon on Xiaomi’s own website, Flipkart and other offline retail stores including Mi Home stores.

Redmi 12 4G

The Redmi 12 4G and Redmi 12 5G sport a 6.79-inch IPS LCD FHD+ display that has a peak brightness of 550 nits, 90Hz refresh rate, a 70% NTSC colour gamut, and a contrast ratio of 1500:1. The panel is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on both. Under the hood, the 4G model is powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 chipset while the 5G model has the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor.

The Redmi devices have 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB of storage. For additional storage, the device is equipped with a microSD card slot which can expand storage up to 1TB. They run on MIUI 14 based on Android 13.

For optics, there’s a 50-megapixel f/1.8 primary camera, an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor, and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro sensor on the back of the Redmi 12 4G. The Redmi 12 5G has dual rear cameras, including a 50MP main sensor and a 2MP depth sensor.

On the front, they feature an 8-megapixel f/2.0 shooter. The power button, located on the right side of the device, is integrated with a fingerprint scanner on both of them. The smartphones are backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Connectivity options on the smartphone include 5G (only on 5G model), dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, 4G LTE, 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB-C port for charging. The devices are also IP53 rated and have an IR Blaster as well.

Redmi 12 4G vs Moto G14: Which one’s better?

Now, both the Redmi 12 4G and the Moto G14 are available at an identical price point that makes them competitors. Your money should go to the phone that’s worth its price tag, so let’s compare the two and find that out.

In terms of display, the Redmi 12 4G definitely wins here, thanks to the higher refresh rate and better protection. It is also nigger in size allowing for an immersive experience while consuming content. As for the chipset, the Helio G88 proves to be a slightly better processor that should allow for better performance.

However, the performance also depends on software, and both of them run on Android 13 based skins. Where Motorola offers a close to Stock android experience, Redmi offers a highly customisable version of Android with its MIUI. So the choice of software is up to you. As for build quality, Redmi 12 4G gets a glass back design that should feel more premium over Moto G14’s plastic back.

As for cameras, we won’t comment on that as we haven’t used both of them side by side. Both of them come with a 5000mAh battery that supports 18W charging on Redmi’s device and 20W charging on Moto’s. However, the 3W difference shouldn’t have a drastic impact on how quick these two would charge.

It currently seems like the Redmi 12 4G is a better choice over Motorola G14 because of the better build quality, a slightly better chipset and a better display as well. The Redmi 12 4G should be the ideal choice between the two if you are planning on purchasing a smartphone for Rs 10,000.