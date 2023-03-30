HomeNewsRedmi Note 12, Redmi 12C launched in India: Price, Specs

Redmi Note 12, Redmi 12C launched in India: Price, Specs

Redmi has unveiled two new smartphones in India, including the Redmi 12C and the Redmi Note 12.

By Abhishek Malhotra
Redmi Note 12 India

Highlights

  • Redmi Note 12 4G has launched in India
  • Redmi Note 12 comes with Snapdragon 685
  • Redmi 12C has also debuted in the country

Xiaomi has debuted the new Redmi Note 12 4G and the Redmi 12C in India. While the former lies in the budget segment, the latter comes as an entry-level offering. The Note 12 is the 4G counterpart to the 5G variant that was launched back in January of this year. The Redmi 12C on the other hand is an entirely new device that has a Helio G85 processor.

Redmi Note 12

Redmi note 12 colours
What is the price of Redmi Note 12 in India?

The Redmi Note 12 costs Rs 14,999 for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. Its 6GB + 128GB model will be available for Rs 16,999. Xiaomi is also going to offer bank offers as a part of the Xiaomi Fan Festival Special. Those with an ICICI Bank card can get a Rs 1,000 discount.

How many variants of the smartphone are there?

There are two variants of the device available, including 6GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB.

Where and when the device will be available for purchase?

The Redmi Note 12 will be available beginning April 6 at 12 noon. It will be available for purchase via via Mi.com, Flipkart, Amazon, Mi Homes, and leading retail stores nationwide.

What type of display does the device offer?

The Redmi Note 12 sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED FHD+ 120Hz display that has a peak brightness of 1,200 nits, a DCI-P3 colour gamut, corning gorilla glass protection, and a contrast ratio of 4,500:000:1

What is the processor present under the hood of Redmi Note 12?

Under the hood, it is powered by the Snapdragon 685, which is an overclocked version of the existing Snapdragon 680. It is the first smartphone to be powered by this chipset. It gets 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB UFS 2.2 storage alongside the chip. The storage is expandable up to 1TB via a dedicated microSD card slot.

What software does it run on?

The smartphone runs on Android 13-based MIUI 14 and will get 2 years of OS updates with 4 years of security patches.

What is the battery capacity of Redmi Note 12?

The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

Also See:

Xiaomi + Poco Report Card 2022

Which camera does the Redmi Note 12 come with?

For optics, there’s a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. On the front, it features a 13-megapixel shooter.

What are the connectivity features available on the Redmi device?

Connectivity options on the smartphone include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB-C port for charging. The device is also IP53 rated and has an IR Blaster as well. The power button, located on the right side of the device, is integrated with a fingerprint scanner.

Redmi 12C

Redmi 12c colours
What is the price of Redmi 12C in India?

The Redmi Note 12C price in India starts at Rs 8,999 for the base 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The other variant with 6GB and 128GB storage costs Rs 10,999.

How many variants of the smartphone are there?

There are two variants the Redmi 12C is available in, including one with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage while the other one has 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Where and when the device will be available for purchase?

The Redmi 12C will be available beginning April 6 at 12 noon. It will be available for purchase via via Mi.com, Flipkart, Amazon India, Mi Homes, and leading retail stores nationwide.

What is the processor present under the hood of Redmi 12C?

Redmi 12C is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G85 processor under the hood, which is paired with LPDDR4X RAM and eMMC 5.1 flash memory.

What type of display does the device offer?

Redmi 12C sports a 6.71-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 1650 x 720 pixels, 60Hz refresh rate, 120Hz touch sampling rate, and 500 nits of typical brightness.

What is the battery capacity of Redmi 12C?

The 4G smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery and supports 10W charging.

What software does it run on?

The device runs on Android 12-based MIUI 13.

Which camera does this Redmi smartphone come with?

For photography, the handset has a dual-rear camera unit on the back with a 50MP f/1.8 main sensor, paired with a QVGA sensor. On the front, there’s a 5MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

What are the connectivity features available on the Redmi device?

It gets connectivity options including Bluetooth, WiFi, GPS, micro-USB port and even a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Redmi 12C

Redmi 12C
  • ChipsetHelio G85
  • RAM (GB)4, 6
  • Storage (GB)64, 128
  • Display6.71-inch, 1650 x 720 pixels
  • Front Camera5MP
  • Primary Camera50MP + QVGA
  • Battery5000mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 12

Redmi Note 12

Redmi Note 12
  • ChipsetSnapdragon 685
  • RAM (GB)6
  • Storage64, 128
  • Display6.67-inch, 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Front Camera13MP
  • Primary Camera50MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • Battery5000mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 13

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.