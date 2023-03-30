Redmi Note 12, Redmi 12C launched in India: Price, Specs

Xiaomi has debuted the new Redmi Note 12 4G and the Redmi 12C in India. While the former lies in the budget segment, the latter comes as an entry-level offering. The Note 12 is the 4G counterpart to the 5G variant that was launched back in January of this year. The Redmi 12C on the other hand is an entirely new device that has a Helio G85 processor.
Redmi Note 12
The Redmi Note 12 costs Rs 14,999 for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. Its 6GB + 128GB model will be available for Rs 16,999. Xiaomi is also going to offer bank offers as a part of the Xiaomi Fan Festival Special. Those with an ICICI Bank card can get a Rs 1,000 discount.
There are two variants of the device available, including 6GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB.
The Redmi Note 12 will be available beginning April 6 at 12 noon. It will be available for purchase via via Mi.com, Flipkart, Amazon, Mi Homes, and leading retail stores nationwide.
The Redmi Note 12 sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED FHD+ 120Hz display that has a peak brightness of 1,200 nits, a DCI-P3 colour gamut, corning gorilla glass protection, and a contrast ratio of 4,500:000:1
Under the hood, it is powered by the Snapdragon 685, which is an overclocked version of the existing Snapdragon 680. It is the first smartphone to be powered by this chipset. It gets 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB UFS 2.2 storage alongside the chip. The storage is expandable up to 1TB via a dedicated microSD card slot.
The smartphone runs on Android 13-based MIUI 14 and will get 2 years of OS updates with 4 years of security patches.
The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.
For optics, there’s a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. On the front, it features a 13-megapixel shooter.
Connectivity options on the smartphone include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB-C port for charging. The device is also IP53 rated and has an IR Blaster as well. The power button, located on the right side of the device, is integrated with a fingerprint scanner.
Redmi 12C
The Redmi Note 12C price in India starts at Rs 8,999 for the base 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The other variant with 6GB and 128GB storage costs Rs 10,999.
There are two variants the Redmi 12C is available in, including one with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage while the other one has 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.
The Redmi 12C will be available beginning April 6 at 12 noon. It will be available for purchase via via Mi.com, Flipkart, Amazon India, Mi Homes, and leading retail stores nationwide.
Redmi 12C is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G85 processor under the hood, which is paired with LPDDR4X RAM and eMMC 5.1 flash memory.
Redmi 12C sports a 6.71-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 1650 x 720 pixels, 60Hz refresh rate, 120Hz touch sampling rate, and 500 nits of typical brightness.
The 4G smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery and supports 10W charging.
The device runs on Android 12-based MIUI 13.
For photography, the handset has a dual-rear camera unit on the back with a 50MP f/1.8 main sensor, paired with a QVGA sensor. On the front, there’s a 5MP snapper for selfies and video calls.
It gets connectivity options including Bluetooth, WiFi, GPS, micro-USB port and even a 3.5mm headphone jack.