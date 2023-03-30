Redmi Note 12, Redmi 12C launched in India: Price, Specs

Xiaomi has debuted the new Redmi Note 12 4G and the Redmi 12C in India. While the former lies in the budget segment, the latter comes as an entry-level offering. The Note 12 is the 4G counterpart to the 5G variant that was launched back in January of this year. The Redmi 12C on the other hand is an entirely new device that has a Helio G85 processor.

What is the price of Redmi Note 12 in India? The Redmi Note 12 costs Rs 14,999 for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. Its 6GB + 128GB model will be available for Rs 16,999. Xiaomi is also going to offer bank offers as a part of the Xiaomi Fan Festival Special. Those with an ICICI Bank card can get a Rs 1,000 discount.

How many variants of the smartphone are there? There are two variants of the device available, including 6GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB.

Where and when the device will be available for purchase? The Redmi Note 12 will be available beginning April 6 at 12 noon. It will be available for purchase via via Mi.com, Flipkart, Amazon, Mi Homes, and leading retail stores nationwide.

What type of display does the device offer? The Redmi Note 12 sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED FHD+ 120Hz display that has a peak brightness of 1,200 nits, a DCI-P3 colour gamut, corning gorilla glass protection, and a contrast ratio of 4,500:000:1

What is the processor present under the hood of Redmi Note 12? Under the hood, it is powered by the Snapdragon 685, which is an overclocked version of the existing Snapdragon 680. It is the first smartphone to be powered by this chipset. It gets 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB UFS 2.2 storage alongside the chip. The storage is expandable up to 1TB via a dedicated microSD card slot.

What software does it run on? The smartphone runs on Android 13-based MIUI 14 and will get 2 years of OS updates with 4 years of security patches.

What is the battery capacity of Redmi Note 12? The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. Also See: Xiaomi + Poco Report Card 2022

Which camera does the Redmi Note 12 come with? For optics, there’s a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. On the front, it features a 13-megapixel shooter.