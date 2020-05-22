Advertisement

Redmi 10X teased ahead of May 26 launch, will offer 30x Zoom Support and dual SIM 5G support

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 22, 2020 1:01 pm

Redmi 10X will support 30x zoom and optical image stabilisation (OIS).
Xiaomi has revealed that the Redmi 10X smartphone will be launched in China on 26th. May Now, ahead of the launch, the company has teased the features of the upcoming smartphone.

Redmi on its Weibo account has also revealed that the Redmi 10X will support 30x zoom and optical image stabilisation (OIS). With this, the phone becomes the second Redmi device to have OIS support after Redmi K30 Pro. Redmi 10X will feature an AMOLED display and the phone will support 5G on both SIM card slots.

The phone has already been confirmed to be powered by the newly unveiled Dimensity 820 5G chipset that supports dual 5G connectivity by Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing. The MediaTek Dimensity 820 chipset comes loaded with an octa-core CPU with four high-performance ARM Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 2.6GHz. The chipset is loaded with ARM Mali G57 GPU.

The company also earlier confirmed the presence of quad rear camera setup in the phone which is expected to include a 48-megapixel primary sensor along with 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel arranged inside a square-shaped module. The phone is expected to feature a 16MP front-facing snapper for selfies and video calling.

Redmi 10X will feature a 6.57-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. The phone will run on Android 10 with MIUI 11 and it will be powered by a 4500 mAh battery and 22.5W fast charging support.

Meanwhile, as per a report, the company will also bring Redmi 10X Pro alongside which will also support 5G. It will come in two variants - 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB which are said to come in Dark Blue, Gold, Silver/White, and Violet colour options.


