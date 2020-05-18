Advertisement

MediaTek Dimensity 820 5G chipset announced for affordable smartphones

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 18, 2020 3:06 pm

Latest News

Dubbed as MediaTek Dimensity 820, the 5G chipset is designed for global sub-6Hz 5G networks in Asia, North America and Europe.
Advertisement

MediaTek has announced the launch of a new 5G chipset for affordable smartphones. Dubbed as MediaTek Dimensity 820, the 5G chipset is designed for global sub-6Hz 5G networks in Asia, North America and Europe. 

 

The MediaTek Dimensity 820 chipset comes loaded with an octa-core CPU with four high-performance ARM Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 2.6GHz. The chipset is loaded with ARM Mali G57 GPU. It comes with HyperEngine 2.0 that enhances the mobile gaming experience. The chipset also supports 120Hz refresh rate and it supports HDR with MediaTek MiraVision support. 

 

The Dimensity 820 integrates a 5G NR (sub-6GHz) modem into this single-chip solution with MediaTek’s 5G UltraSave technologies, including exclusive 5G UltraSave Network Environment Detection and 5G UltraSave OTA Content Awareness. It comes with 5G Carrier Aggregation technology to deliver higher average speeds and it provides smooth handover between two 5G connection areas. The Dimensity 820 also supports dual SIM, dual standby (DSDS) 5G technology for access to the fastest speeds and Voice over New Radio (VoNR) services on both SIMs.

 

Advertisement

It comes with dedicated APU 3.0 that helps in AI-camera capabilities to capture images and videos without any quality loss. It is loaded with MediaTek Imagiq 5.0 ISP processor supports up to four concurrent cameras and up to 80MP sensors. It also supports 4K HDR video recording. The chip automatically captures frames at different exposures and intelligently fuses them into a single video stream.

 

“Our Dimensity 1000 is already powering impressive flagship 5G devices in a number of markets. With the new Dimensity 820, we’re now making 5G much more accessible,” said Dr. Yenchi Lee, Assistant General Manager of MediaTek’s Wireless Communications Business Unit.

CES 2020: MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G SoC for mid-range smartphones announced

MediaTek Dimensity 1000 5G SoC to have AV1 Video Codec for YouTube video

MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ 5G chipset 144Hz display support and more announced

Latest News from MediaTek

You might like this

Tags: MediaTek Dimensity 820 5G MediaTek Dimensity 820 5G launch MediaTek Dimensity 820 5G specs MediaTek Dimensity 820 5G features MediaTek Dimensity 820 5G chipset Mediatek

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Redmi 10X with Dimensity 820 SoC to be announced on May 26

Realme C2 and Realme C3 price hiked in India

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receives new update with April Android security patch

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Why did Realme launch Narzo Series with rebranded smartphones?

Why did Realme launch Narzo Series with rebranded smartphones?
Realme Buds Air Neo India launch and pricing of Realme TV

Realme Buds Air Neo India launch and pricing of Realme TV
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: 1st impression

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: 1st impression
Realme Narzo 10: Unboxing and 1st Impression

Realme Narzo 10: Unboxing and 1st Impression
Megapixels don't mean quality: Vivo

Megapixels don't mean quality: Vivo
Vivo V19 Review

Vivo V19 Review

Latest Picture Story

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K and Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: Everything you need to know

Top 10 upcoming smartphones in India after lockdown gets over

Here’s a list of Xiaomi smartphones that will get MIUI12 update

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies