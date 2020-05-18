MediaTek Dimensity 820 5G chipset announced for affordable smartphones

Dubbed as MediaTek Dimensity 820, the 5G chipset is designed for global sub-6Hz 5G networks in Asia, North America and Europe.

MediaTek has announced the launch of a new 5G chipset for affordable smartphones. Dubbed as MediaTek Dimensity 820, the 5G chipset is designed for global sub-6Hz 5G networks in Asia, North America and Europe.

The MediaTek Dimensity 820 chipset comes loaded with an octa-core CPU with four high-performance ARM Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 2.6GHz. The chipset is loaded with ARM Mali G57 GPU. It comes with HyperEngine 2.0 that enhances the mobile gaming experience. The chipset also supports 120Hz refresh rate and it supports HDR with MediaTek MiraVision support.

The Dimensity 820 integrates a 5G NR (sub-6GHz) modem into this single-chip solution with MediaTek’s 5G UltraSave technologies, including exclusive 5G UltraSave Network Environment Detection and 5G UltraSave OTA Content Awareness. It comes with 5G Carrier Aggregation technology to deliver higher average speeds and it provides smooth handover between two 5G connection areas. The Dimensity 820 also supports dual SIM, dual standby (DSDS) 5G technology for access to the fastest speeds and Voice over New Radio (VoNR) services on both SIMs.

It comes with dedicated APU 3.0 that helps in AI-camera capabilities to capture images and videos without any quality loss. It is loaded with MediaTek Imagiq 5.0 ISP processor supports up to four concurrent cameras and up to 80MP sensors. It also supports 4K HDR video recording. The chip automatically captures frames at different exposures and intelligently fuses them into a single video stream.

“Our Dimensity 1000 is already powering impressive flagship 5G devices in a number of markets. With the new Dimensity 820, we’re now making 5G much more accessible,” said Dr. Yenchi Lee, Assistant General Manager of MediaTek’s Wireless Communications Business Unit.