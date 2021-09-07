Red Magic 6S Pro with Snapdragon 888 Plus, 165Hz display launched

Nubia has globally launched the Red Magic 6S Pro that comes with a 165Hz AMOLED display and is a gaming oriented device. It is powered by the Snapdragon 888+ chip with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

The Red Magic 6S Pro is priced at $599 (approx Rs 43,800) for the 12GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 16GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at $699 (approx Rs 51,000). The Transparent variant called Ghost is offered in a single 16GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It is priced at $729 (approx Rs 53,300). The former two variants are offered in a Black colour option.

Red Magic 6S Pro Specifications

The gaming phone sports a 6.8-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 165Hz refresh rate. Then there’s a 720Hz sampling rate and peak brightness of up to 700 nits. It supports 10-bit colours and has an under-display fingerprint scanner. Further, there’s Gorilla Glass Protection as well.

The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 888 Plus processor coupled with Adreno 660 GPU. Moreover, the Red Magic 6S Pro features up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Read More: Nubia Red Magic 6R launched with Snapdragon 888, 144Hz display and more

Nubia has equipped the Red Magic 6S Pro with a mappable touchpad area called the “M key”. This allows the users to customise either one or two actions by sliding across the touchpad to activate the gesture. The two triggers can also be upgraded to feature a 450Hz touch sampling rate with a low response time of 8.3ms.

For the cameras, this Nubia device features a triple-camera setup. It includes a 64MP f/1.8 primary sensor, an 8MP f/2.0 ultrawide shooter, and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, the 8MP f/2.0 selfie shooter is housed inside the punch-hole.

The smartphone runs on MagicOS 4.5 based on Android 11. Furthermore, the Nubia phone is backed by a 5,050 mAh battery with 66W fast-charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, Bluetooth 5.0, a USB Type-C port, HDMI, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, and 3.5mm headphone jack. In addition, the smartphone is equipped with stereo speakers as well.