Nubia Red Magic 6R launched with Snapdragon 888, 144Hz display and more

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : May 27, 2021 5:24 pm

Nubia has launched its latest Red Magic 6R gaming smartphone in China that comes with a 144Hz display and Snapdragon 888 with up to 12GB of RAM.

Nubia has launched the new Red Magic 6R in China as the company's latest gaming smartphone that comes with the Snapdragon 888, and a 144Hz display. The smartphone borrows a lot from the Red Magic 6 series but comes with a slimmer form factor and a more aesthetic design.

 

The phone costs between CNY 2,699 (approx Rs 30,700) and CNY 3,999 (approx Rs 45,500). The device is offered in three colours in China including Phantom Black, Stream Silver, and White. There's also a limited edition variant in yellow developed jointly with Tencent Games.

 

Nubia Red Magic 6R Specifications 

 

Red Magic 6R

 

The Nubia Red Magic 6R sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate, a 360Hz multi-touch sampling rate and peak brightness of up to 770 nits. It supports 10-bit colours and has an under-display fingerprint scanner. 

 

The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor coupled with Adreno 660 GPU. The Red Magic 6R features up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. 

 

Nubia has equipped the Red Magic 6R with a 3D cooling system that comes with a metallic mid-frame, superconducting copper foil, thermal gel, graphene, and a VC heat sink. You also get shoulder buttons which support 400Hz touch sampling rate for minimizing input latency. 

 

For the cameras, the Red Magic 6R features a quad-camera setup, which includes a 64MP IMX682 primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide shooter, a 5MP macro camera and 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the 16MP selfie shooter is housed inside the punch-hole.

 

The smartphone runs on MagicOS 4.0 based on Android 11. The Nubia Red Magic 6R is backed by a 4200 mAh battery with 55W fast-charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, Bluetooth 5.0, a USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi 6, and more. The smartphone also packs dual stereo speakers with DTS X Ultra and Qualcomm aptX support. 

