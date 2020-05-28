Advertisement

Realme X50t to reportedly feature Snapdragon 765G chipset, 48MP main camera

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 04, 2020 11:10 am

The Realme X50t 5G could be a more powerful version of the Realme X50 5G, or a gaming-centric smartphone similar to the Realme X50 Player Edition.
UPDATE: As per a leak by China leakster, Realme X50t is going to launch in two days. As per him, Realme X50t will support only 5G frequency bands such as n41, n78, and n79 in China. It will weigh 202 grams and has a thickness of 9.3mm. The tipster also confirmed the Snapdragon 765G chipset, 120Hz LCD, 48MP main camera and 30W fast charging support for the X50t.

After Realme X50 Pro Player Edition, Realme is now said to be working on another smartphone under Realme X50 series. Dubbed as Realme X50t 5G, the phone has been spotted in a Google Play supported devices list.

As per the report by MySmartPrice, a Realme phone with name Realme X50t 5G and model numbers RMX2052 and RMX2052CN has appeared on the list of Google Play supported devices. As the name suggests, the Realme X50t 5G will support 5G. Apart from the name and model number, nothing else is known about the smartphone.

The report also suggests that the ‘t' in the phone's name could point to ‘turbo'. The Realme X50t 5G could be a more powerful version of the Realme X50 5G, or a gaming-centric smartphone similar to the Realme X50 Player Edition.

The Realme X50t will be the fifth phone in the X50 series after Realme X50 5G, X50 Pro 5G, X50m and X50 Player Edition.

To recall, the Realme X50 5G was launched in January this year. Realme X50 5G features a 6.57-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset coupled with upto 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

On the camera front, Realme X50 5G comes equipped with a pill-shaped quad-camera setup on the top left corner with a combination of 64-megapixel primary rear camera, 8MP 119° ultra-wide angle lens, 12-megapixel telephoto lens and 2MP macro sensor. For the front, it features dual-punch hole design with 16-megapixel primary lens and an 8-megapixel 105 ° ultra-wide sensor. The Realme X50 5G runs Android 10 with ColorOS 7.0 and it is backed up by a 4,200mAh battery with 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 fast charging that can charge the phone up to 70% in 30 minutes.

Tags: Realme Realme smartphones Realme X50 5G Realme X50 5G leaks Realme X50 5G rumours Realme X50 5G specs

