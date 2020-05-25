Realme X50 Pro Player Edition launched with 90Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 865, up to 12GB RAM

Realme X50 Pro Player Edition runs Android 10 with realme UI.

Realme has today launched the Realme X50 Pro Player edition smartphone in China. The phone is priced at 2999 yuan (Rs 31,970 approx.) for the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage version, 3299 yuan (Rs 35,150 approx.) for the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage version and the top end variant with 12GB RAM and 128GB storage version is priced at 3599 yuan (Rs 38,340 approx.).



The Realme X50 Pro Player Edition comes in Grey colour. The sale of the smartphone begins on June 1 in China.



Realme X50 Pro Player Edition is loaded with a 6.44-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, 1000+nits brightness, HDR10+ and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone features hyper boost gaming mode and five-dimensional Vapor Cooling System.





Under the hood, the phone is powered by 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU paired with three LPDDR5 RAM options - 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB. Software-wise, the Realme X50 Pro Player Edition runs Android 10 with realme UI.



On the camera front, the Realme X50 Pro Player Edition has a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary shooter, 2-megapixel macro and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, it is loaded with a dual-selfie camera with a 16-megapixel primary lens and a 2-megapixel secondary shooter for selfies and video calling.



Realme X50 Pro Player Edition is backed up by a 4200mAh battery with 65W SuperDart fast charging that can charge the phone from 0 to 100% in 35 minutes. Connectivity features include 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.1, Dual-frequency GPS, NFC, USB Type-C. The dimensions are 159.0×74.2×8.9mm and the weight is 209 grams. For audio, the handset features Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res audio on its speakers, but it doesn’t have a 3.5mm audio jack.