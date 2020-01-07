Realme X50 5G launched with 64MP quad-camera setup, Snapdragon 765G SoC

Realme X50 5G comes equipped with a pill-shaped quad-camera setup on the top left corner.

Realme has today finally launched Realme X50 5G smartphone in China. Realme X50 comes with a price tag of 2,499 Yuan (approx. Rs 25,805 ) for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option, 2,699 Yuan (approx. Rs 27,875) for 6GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage will be available for 2,999 Yuan (approx. Rs 30,970). The phone comes in Polar White and Glacier Blue colours.

The company has also introduced X50 5G Master Edition created by renowned Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa in Black and Gold versions. This edition comes with 12GB + 256GB storage and it is priced at 3099 Yuan (approx. Rs 32,005).



Realme X50 5G features a 6.57-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 90.4 percent screen-to-body ratio and 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset coupled with upto 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It features 8mm liquid-cooled copper pipe 3.0 for improved heat dissipation.





On the camera front, Realme X50 5G comes equipped with a pill-shaped quad-camera setup on the top left corner with a combination of 64-megapixel primary rear camera with 1/1.72″ Samsung GW1 sensor and f/1.8 aperture, 8MP 119° ultra-wide angle lens, 12-megapixel telephoto lens for 20x hybrid zoom and 2MP macro sensor. For the front, it features dual-punch hole design. The phone will feature a combination of 16-megapixel primary lens with Sony IMX471 sensor, f/2.0 aperture, 1.0μm pixel size and an 8-megapixel 105 ° ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture.





The Realme X50 5G will boot Android 10 with ColorOS 7.0 and it is backed up by a 4,200mAh battery with 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 fast charging that can charge the phone up to 70% in 30 minutes. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the right side and it features Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res audio certification.



The phone measures 163.8 x 75.8 x 8.9mm and it weighs 202 grams. Connectivity options include 5G SA/ NSA (Optional) / Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, USB Type-C and dual-SIM.





