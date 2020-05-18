Advertisement

Realme X50 Pro Player key specs and pricing revealed online

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 18, 2020 12:33 pm

Latest News

Just ahead of official launch key features and specs of the upcoming smartphone has been tipped online.

Realme has confirmed that it will be launching the Realme X50 Pro Player edition smartphone in China on May 25. Now, just ahead of official launch key features and specs of the upcoming smartphone has been tipped online. 

 

The Realme X50 Pro Player has been spotted on Chinese regulatory website TENAA revealing some key specifications. The listing reveals that the smartphone will come with model number RMX2072. As per the listing, the Realme X50 Pro Player will be loaded with a 6.44-inch Full HD+ OLED display and it will be loaded with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The listing further mentions that the phone will come with different configurations including 6GB RAM with 128GB storage option, 8GB RAM with 256GB storage option and 12GB RAM with 512GB storage option. 

 

On the camera front, the Realme X50 Pro Player will be loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel secondary shooter, 2-megapixel macro and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, it is loaded with a dual-selfie camera with a 16-megapixel primary lens and a 2-megapixel secondary shooter. The company has downgraded the cameras of the Realme X50 Pro Player. The original Realme X50 Pro is loaded with a 64-megapixel primary lens, 12-megapixel telephoto lens, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, it is loaded with 32-megapixel primary lens and 8-megapixel secondary sensor. 

 

Meanwhile, another leak has emerged online that reveals the specs and pricing of Realme X50 Pro Player. The specs are similar to the TeNAA listing. It also reveals that the smartphone will come with a 90Hz refresh rate. The leak further mentions that the smartphone will come with a 4200mAh battery. Furthermore, the leak suggests that the phone will come with a price tag of Rs 3,299 Yuan for the 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage.

Realme X50 Pro 5G sale to be held today at 12PM

Realme X50 Pro 5G update brings new charging icon, 4K 60FPS video recording and April security patch

Realme X50 Pro Player Edition confirmed to launch on May 25

Latest News from Realme

Tags: Realme X50 Pro Player Realme X50 Pro Player leak Realme X50 Pro Player rumours Realme X50 Pro Player specs Realme X50 Pro Player price Realme X50 Pro Player features Realme X50 Pro Player launch date Realme smartphones Realme

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Xiaomi Mi 10 now available for sale in India

OnePlus 8 to be available for sale today at 2PM via Amazon

Moto G8 Power Lite to launch in India on May 21

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Why did Realme launch Narzo Series with rebranded smartphones?

Why did Realme launch Narzo Series with rebranded smartphones?
Realme Buds Air Neo India launch and pricing of Realme TV

Realme Buds Air Neo India launch and pricing of Realme TV
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: 1st impression

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: 1st impression
Realme Narzo 10: Unboxing and 1st Impression

Realme Narzo 10: Unboxing and 1st Impression
Megapixels don't mean quality: Vivo

Megapixels don't mean quality: Vivo
Vivo V19 Review

Vivo V19 Review

Latest Picture Story

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K and Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: Everything you need to know

Top 10 upcoming smartphones in India after lockdown gets over

Here’s a list of Xiaomi smartphones that will get MIUI12 update

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies