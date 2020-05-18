Realme X50 Pro Player key specs and pricing revealed online

Just ahead of official launch key features and specs of the upcoming smartphone has been tipped online.

Realme has confirmed that it will be launching the Realme X50 Pro Player edition smartphone in China on May 25. Now, just ahead of official launch key features and specs of the upcoming smartphone has been tipped online.

The Realme X50 Pro Player has been spotted on Chinese regulatory website TENAA revealing some key specifications. The listing reveals that the smartphone will come with model number RMX2072. As per the listing, the Realme X50 Pro Player will be loaded with a 6.44-inch Full HD+ OLED display and it will be loaded with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The listing further mentions that the phone will come with different configurations including 6GB RAM with 128GB storage option, 8GB RAM with 256GB storage option and 12GB RAM with 512GB storage option.

On the camera front, the Realme X50 Pro Player will be loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel secondary shooter, 2-megapixel macro and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, it is loaded with a dual-selfie camera with a 16-megapixel primary lens and a 2-megapixel secondary shooter. The company has downgraded the cameras of the Realme X50 Pro Player. The original Realme X50 Pro is loaded with a 64-megapixel primary lens, 12-megapixel telephoto lens, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, it is loaded with 32-megapixel primary lens and 8-megapixel secondary sensor.

Meanwhile, another leak has emerged online that reveals the specs and pricing of Realme X50 Pro Player. The specs are similar to the TeNAA listing. It also reveals that the smartphone will come with a 90Hz refresh rate. The leak further mentions that the smartphone will come with a 4200mAh battery. Furthermore, the leak suggests that the phone will come with a price tag of Rs 3,299 Yuan for the 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage.