Realme X50 Pro 5G sale to be held today at 12PM

March 05, 2020

The Realme X50 Pro 5G comes in two colour options, Mossy Green and Rust Red.
Realme recently launched India's first 5G smartphone in India - Realme X50 Pro 5G. Now the phone will go on sale for the second time today at 12 P.M on Flipkart and Realme.com. The first sale was held on the day of the launch itself.

 

The Realme X50 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 44,999 for the  12GB + 256GB storage, Rs 39,999 for 8GB + 128GB variant and Rs 37,999 for 6GB RAM + 128GB variant. It comes in two colour options, Mossy Green and Rust Red.

Launch offers include a 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card and Axis Bank Buzz credit card. There will be a no-cost EMI on Flipkart. On the Realme website, there is MobiKwik SuperCash worth Rs 500 and an equivalent cashback in the form of Cashify Exchange, no-cost EMI, and Jio benefits worth Rs 11,500.

 

Realme X50 Pro 5G comes with 6.44-inch Full HD+ display with 1000nits brightness, 105 per cent NTSC colour gamut and 100 per cent DCI-P3 and it is HDR10+ certified. The display comes with a 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. It runs Realme UI based on Android 10. It comes with a 4,200mAh battery with 65W SuperDart fast charging solution. The company claims that the phone will deliver 100 hours of music with 3 minutes of charge.

For the camera, the phone is equipped with a quad-camera setup with a combination of a 64-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 12-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 2-megapixel portrait camera for bokeh capture. The Realme X50 Pro is loaded with dual-selfie cameras. The phone comes with a combination of a 32-megapixel main shooter and another 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera

