Realme X50 Pro Flipkart availability teased ahead of launch on Feb 24

Realme X50 Pro 5G is all set to be launched in India on February 24. Now ahead of the launch, Flipkart has put up a microsite teasing the upcoming launch. This confirms that the Realme X50 Pro will be available on the e-commerce site upon its launch in India.

The Flipkart listing also confirms the features of the upcoming smartphone which the company has already teased before. Realme X50 Pro will feature a dual selfie camera setup. It will feature a 64 megapixels primary sensor for quad-camera setup. The phone will also support up to 20x hybrid zoom.

Realme X50 Pro will feature a Super AMOLED display on its front panel which can support up to 90Hz screen refresh rate. The phone is also confirmed to feature 65W SuperDart charging technology.

Realme X50 Pro will be the company’s first smartphone to be powered by Snapdragon 865 processor. It will be a 5G smartphone supporting both standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) modes. It will run Android 10 with realme UI on top.

Realme X50 Pro 5G is said to be backed by 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. It might come with an AMOLED Full HD+ resolution with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution.