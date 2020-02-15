Realme X50 Pro confirmed to feature 90Hz Super AMOLED display

The Realme X50 Pro will feature a Super AMOLED display on its front panel which can support up to 90Hz screen refresh rate.

Realme X50 Pro 5G is all set to be launched online in Madrid on February 24. After confirming that Realme X50 Pro will feature 65W SuperDart charging technology, Realme has now confirmed that the upcoming phone will feature a 90Hz Super AMOLED display.

Realme Europe confirmed the development on its Twitter handle. The Realme X50 Pro will feature a Super AMOLED display on its front panel which can support up to 90Hz screen refresh rate.

Realme X50 Pro 5G was originally scheduled to be announced at MWC 2020 event. Now since this year MWC event has been canceled due to coronavirus outbreak, Realme has now announced that it is going to launch Realme X50 Pro 5G online globally in Madrid on February 24.

The Realme X50 Pro will be the company’s first smartphone to be powered by Snapdragon 865 processor. It will be a 5G smartphone supporting both standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) modes.

Realme X50 Pro 5G will come loaded with a dual-punch hole design. The phone is said to be backed by 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. It might come with an AMOLED Full HD+ resolution with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution.