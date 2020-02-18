  • 10:46 Feb 18, 2020

Realme X50 Pro 5G launching in India on February 24

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : February 18, 2020 10:20 am

Realme X50 5G will also be announced online globally in Madrid on February 24.
Realme has now announced that it will launch Realme X50 Pro 5G in India on February 24. The company recently announced that Realme X50 5G will also be announced online globally in Madrid on February 24.

 

Realme X50 Pro will feature a Super AMOLED display on its front panel which can support up to 90Hz screen refresh rate. The phone is also confirmed to feature 65W SuperDart charging technology.  

The new charging technology will be more powerful than VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge technology in recently launched Realme X50 5G smartphone. VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge can charge the device up to 70 percent in just 30 minutes.

 

Realme X50 Pro will be the company’s first smartphone to be powered by Snapdragon 865 processor. It will be a 5G smartphone supporting both standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) modes. It will run Android 10 with realme UI on top.

 

Realme X50 Pro 5G will come loaded with a dual-punch hole design. The phone is said to be backed by 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. It might come with an AMOLED Full HD+ resolution with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution.

