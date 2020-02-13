  • 17:15 Feb 13, 2020

Realme X50 Pro 5G to be launched online in Madrid on Feb 24

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : February 13, 2020 4:42 pm

Realme X50 Pro 5G come with an AMOLED Full HD+ resolution with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution along with 120Hz refresh rate
Realme X50 Pro 5G was originally scheduled to be announced at MWC 2020 event. Now since this year MWC event has been canceled due to coronavirus outbreak, Realme has now announced that it is going to launch Realme X50 Pro 5G online globally in Madrid on February 24th.

In a statement, Realme said "Since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, realme has been concerning about the effects and working on alternatives of all possible situations, including having planned our event undertaken by our European team based in Spain without any staff from China. Keeping in light with the impact of the virus and the cancellation of MWC 2020, realme has decided to cancel the participation at MWC Barcelona 2020, accordingly".

Vice President of realme and Chief Executive Officer of Realme India, Madhav Sheth will join to attend the launch and reveal the company's AIoT plans. Realme will soon announce the updated arrangements of realme X50 Pro 5G online launch event.

Realme X50 Pro 5G will come loaded with a dual-punch hole design, which is similar to what we have seen in the Realme X50 5G. Earlier Realme China CMO Xu Qi Chase revealed that the upcoming smartphone will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and it will bear model number RMX2071. The phone is said to be backed by 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage.

The phone might come with an AMOLED Full HD+ resolution with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution along with 120Hz refresh rate, which will be similar to the Realme X50. To recall, the Realme X50 5G was launched in China in January this year.

