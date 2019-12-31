Realme X50 5G spotted on Geekbench with 8GB RAM and Android 10

Realme X50 5G smartphone will be powered by a 1.80GHz octa-core Snapdragon 765G processor.

Realme X50 5G will be launching in China on January 7. Now ahead of the launch, the phone with model number RMX2051 has been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking website. The listing has revealed quite a few specifications of the upcoming smartphone which are inline with earlier leaks.







As per the GeekBench listing, the Realme X50 5G smartphone will be powered by a 1.80GHz octa-core Snapdragon 765G processor. In addition to the chipset, the Geekbench listing also confirms that the smartphone will feature 8GB of RAM.



For the software, the Realme X50 5G will run Android 10 out of the box. The benchmark results revealed the phone scored 2907 points in the single-core test and 7017 points in the multi-core test.

Just yesterday, full specifications and pricing of Realme X50 5G were leaked online. Realme X50 will come with a price tag of 2,199 Yuan for 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option, 2,499 for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage will be available for 2,799 Yuan.

Realme X50 will feature a 6.67-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display made by JDI with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The smartphone is confirmed to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor. It will be available with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The phone will come loaded with a 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. On the connectivity front, it will support 5G, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 3.5mm jack and USB Type-C port. The phone is 8.7mm thick and weighs 185 grams.

On the camera front, Realme X50 5G will come equipped with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor, 13-megapixel telephoto lens with 5X hybrid zoom and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For the front, it will feature dual-punch hole design, similar to what we have seen in Samsung Galaxy S11+. The phone will feature a combination of 32-megapixel primary lens and an 8-megapixel secondary shooter.