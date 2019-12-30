Realme X50 full specifications, pricing leaked online

Just ahead of launch, full specifications and pricing have been leaked online.

Realme has confirmed that it will be launching its first 5G smartphone, the Realme X50 5G, in China on January 7. Now, just ahead of launch, full specifications and pricing have been leaked online.

To start with the pricing, the Realme X50 will come with a price tag of 2,199 Yuan for 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option, 2,499 for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage will be available for 2,799 Yuan.

Coming to the specifications, the Realme X50 will feature a 6.67-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display made by JDI with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The smartphone is confirmed to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor. It will be available with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

On the camera front, Realme X50 5G will come equipped with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor, 13-megapixel telephoto lens with 5X hybrid zoom and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For the front, it will feature dual-punch hole design, similar to what we have seen in Samsung Galaxy S11+. The phone will feature a combination of 32-megapixel primary lens and an 8-megapixel secondary shooter.

On the battery front, it will come loaded with a 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. On the connectivity front, it will support 5G, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 3.5mm jack and USB Type-C port. The phone is 8.7mm thick and weighs 185 grams.

