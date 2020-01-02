Realme X50 5G front teaser shows dual punch hole display

It seems that apart from launching the Realme X50 5G phone, the company may also unveil the Redmi X50 Lite (Youth Edition) smartphone alongside it.

Realme X50 5G will be launching in China on January 7. The phone with model number RMX2051 was recently spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking website. Now the company has released a new teaser poster which shows the front design of the phone.

The new poster has been posted on the Chinese microblogging website, Weibo. It seems that apart from launching the Realme X50 5G phone, the company may also unveil the Redmi X50 Lite (Youth Edition) smartphone alongside it. Realme China Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Xu Qi is using the Realme X Youth smartphone for releasing posts on Weibo.

As per the poster, the phone will feature a notch-less dual hole-punch display with two selfie camera cutouts placed on the upper-left corner of its display. The dual punch hole is placed in a pill-shaped module. The volume rockers are placed on the left edge of the display. The bottom edge of the device is not visible.



The display appears to have very little bezels, with a little chin at the bottom. The phone is seen sporting a blue finish on the edges. It is now expected that a Blue gradient option will also be launched, alongside the previously teased Polar colour option.

As per the GeekBench listing, the Realme X50 5G smartphone will be powered by a 1.80GHz octa-core Snapdragon 765G processor. In addition to the chipset, the Geekbench listing also confirms that the smartphone will feature 8GB of RAM.

Recently, full specifications and pricing of Realme X50 5G were leaked online. Realme X50 will come with a price tag of 2,199 Yuan for 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option, 2,499 for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage will be available for 2,799 Yuan.

Realme X50 will feature a 6.67-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display made by JDI with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone will come loaded with a 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. The smartphone is confirmed to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor. It will be available with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. On the connectivity front, it will support 5G, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 3.5mm jack and USB Type-C port. The phone is 8.7mm thick and weighs 185 grams.

On the camera front, Realme X50 5G will come equipped with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor, 13-megapixel telephoto lens with 5X hybrid zoom and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For the front, it will feature dual-punch hole design. The phone will feature a combination of 32-megapixel primary lens and an 8-megapixel secondary shooter.