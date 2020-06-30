Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom to go on sale today for the first time via Flipkart, Realme.com

Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom come in Artic White and Glacier Blue colour options.

Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom smartphones were recently launched in India. Now the phones will go on sale today for the first time via Flipkart and Realme.com.

Both the smartphones will be available today at 12pm (noon) IST in Artic White and Glacier Blue colour options.

The Realme X3 comes with a price tag of Rs25,999 for 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage, while the 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage option is priced at Rs 24,999. The Realme X3 SuperZoom is available at a price tag of Rs 32,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB internal storage, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs 27,999.

The Realme X3 has a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels along with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor along with Adreno 630 GPU. The phone pack 4,200mAh battery with 30W Dart charge fast charging that can charge the phone from 0 to 100% in 55 minutes. It runs Android 10 with realme UI.

On the camera front, it is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 12-megapixel telephoto lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle f/2.3 lens and 119-degree field of view and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. On the front, the phone has dual selfie with a 16-megapixel camera with, f/2.5 aperture and, 8-megapixel camera 105° ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture.

Realme X3 SuperZoom features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is powered by Snapdragon 855+ SoC with 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. The phone comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle f/2.3 lens and 119-degree field of view and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. There will also be an 8-megapixel periscope lens capable of 60x digital zoom and 5x optical zoom.

On the front, the phone has a dual selfie with a 32-megapixel camera with Sony IMX616 sensor, f/2.5 aperture and, 8-megapixel camera 105° ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture. The phone pack 4,200mAh battery with 30W Dart charge fast charging that can charge the phone from 0 to 100% in 55 minutes. It runs Android 10 with realme UI.