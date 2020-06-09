Realme X3 Pro to come with Dual-Cell battery?

Realme X3 Pro will have a 4,500mAh or 4,450mAh battery - made of 2,220mAh and 2,2250mAh cells.

Alleged Realme X3 Pro has been spotted on the TUV Rheinland Japan certification site. It suggests that pack the phone will pack a dual-cell battery system.



Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore on Twitter has revealed this information. As per the certification site, the phone will have a 4,500mAh or 4,450mAh battery - made of 2,220mAh and 2,2250mAh cells. Since Realme X2 Pro also had a dual-cell battery system, it is likely that the new phone will be Realme X3 Pro. The Realme X2 Pro packs a 4,000mAh battery and supports 50W fast charging option.



There are rumours the Realme X3 Pro and Realme X3 will launch alongside the Realme X3 Superzoom in India soon. All the three phones were recently spotted on India's Bureau of Standards website (BIS), which means their launch could happen soon in the country.



Meanwhile, Realme X3 Superzoom may be launched in India with a different processor. Francis Wang, Realme India marketing chief hints that the Realme X3 SuperZoom may not have the same processor as the European model. To recall, the Realme X3 SuperZoom has a Snapdragon 855+ processor in the European market.





Realme X3 SuperZoom features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. There is a punch-hole module on the front to house dual selfie cameras. It is powered by Snapdragon 855+ SoC with 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. The phone pack 4,200mAh battery with 30W Dart charge fast charging and it runs Android 10 with realme UI.