  • 19:40 Dec 23, 2019

Advertisement

Realme X2 now on open sale in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 23, 2019 12:15 pm

Latest News

Flipkart and official Realme India online store are now selling the Realme X2 through the open sale.
Advertisement

Realme X2 was launched in India last week. The phone first sale was also held on December 20. Now Realme X2 is currently available for purchase in India through an open sale on Flipkart.

 

Flipkart and official Realme India online store are now selling the Realme X2 through the open sale. Interested customers who want to buy the smartphone, will not have to wait for flash sales as it can now be purchased 24x7.

Advertisement

 

The Realme X2 comes with a price tag of Rs 16,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB  variant, the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs 18,999 and the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 19,999. It comes in Pearl Green, Pearl Blue and Pearl White colours.



Realme X2 features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340 × 1080 pixels, a screen-to-body ratio of 91.9 per cent. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G with Adreno 618 GPU.

 

On the camera front, it supports quad-camera setup. The setup comes with a combination of 64MP primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, EIS, 1/1.72″ Samsung GW1 sensor and 0.8μm pixel size; an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with a 119-degree field of view, f/2.25 aperture and 1.12μm pixel size; a 2MP depth-sensing camera with f/2.4 aperture and 1.75μm pixel size; and a 2MP macro sensor with 4cm focus, f/2.4 aperture and 1.75μm pixel size. For the front, it has a 32MP selfie camera with an aperture of f/2.0.

 

Realme X2 runs on Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 and is backed up by a 4000mAh battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Dual SIM, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port, NFC, GPS and GLONASS. The phone weighs 182 grams and measures 158.7 × 75.2 × 8.6 mm.

Realme X2 gets a new Avocado Green paint job

Realme X2 to launch in India on December 17, Star Wars Edition also coming

Realme X2 Booster Sale: Here is how you can book the phone before launch

Realme X2 with Snapdragon 730G chipset, Realme Buds Air launched in India

Realme X2 to go on first sale in India today at 12PM

Latest News from Realme

Tags: Realme X2 Realme X2 launch Realme X2 price Realme X2 features Realme X2 specs Realme smartphones Realme Realme X2 sale

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Honor announces Honor V30 Dawn Orange colour variant

Infinix Hot 8 receives a new software update with WhatsApp assistant and new gesture based features

Vivo sends out invites for MWC 2020 event on February 23

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Realme X2 Camera Review: Is it really Good?

Realme X2 Camera Review: Is it really Good?
Realme Buds Air Review: Can it be a gamechanger?

Realme Buds Air Review: Can it be a gamechanger?
Realme 108 MP camera smartphone, IoT products in making: Madhav Sheth

Realme 108 MP camera smartphone, IoT products in making: Madhav Sheth
Realme X2 Unboxing and First Impressions: Does it make sense?

Realme X2 Unboxing and First Impressions: Does it make sense?
Vivo V17 Camera Review: Is it really good?

Vivo V17 Camera Review: Is it really good?
We are among the top 3 players in 2019: Vivo India

We are among the top 3 players in 2019: Vivo India

Latest Picture Story

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Vivo U20 Camera Test

Realme X2 Pro Master Editions in Pictures

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies