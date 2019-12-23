Realme X2 now on open sale in India

Flipkart and official Realme India online store are now selling the Realme X2 through the open sale.

Realme X2 was launched in India last week. The phone first sale was also held on December 20. Now Realme X2 is currently available for purchase in India through an open sale on Flipkart.

Flipkart and official Realme India online store are now selling the Realme X2 through the open sale. Interested customers who want to buy the smartphone, will not have to wait for flash sales as it can now be purchased 24x7.

The Realme X2 comes with a price tag of Rs 16,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB variant, the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs 18,999 and the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 19,999. It comes in Pearl Green, Pearl Blue and Pearl White colours.







Realme X2 features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340 × 1080 pixels, a screen-to-body ratio of 91.9 per cent. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G with Adreno 618 GPU.

On the camera front, it supports quad-camera setup. The setup comes with a combination of 64MP primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, EIS, 1/1.72″ Samsung GW1 sensor and 0.8μm pixel size; an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with a 119-degree field of view, f/2.25 aperture and 1.12μm pixel size; a 2MP depth-sensing camera with f/2.4 aperture and 1.75μm pixel size; and a 2MP macro sensor with 4cm focus, f/2.4 aperture and 1.75μm pixel size. For the front, it has a 32MP selfie camera with an aperture of f/2.0.

Realme X2 runs on Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 and is backed up by a 4000mAh battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Dual SIM, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port, NFC, GPS and GLONASS. The phone weighs 182 grams and measures 158.7 × 75.2 × 8.6 mm.