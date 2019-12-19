Realme X2 to go on first sale in India today at 12PM

Realme X2 will go on sale for the first time in the country via Flipkart and Realme’s own online store starting December 20.

Realme X2 was launched in India earlier this week. Now the phone is all set to go on sale for the first time in the country via Flipkart and Realme’s own online store today. The sale will be held at 12 noon (IST) on the aforementioned platforms.



The Realme X2 comes with a price tag of Rs 16,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB variant, the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs 18,999 and the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 19,999. It comes in Pearl Green, Pearl Blue and Pearl White colours.



Launch offers on Flipkart include flat Rs 1500 instant discount on all ICICI Credit Cards and no-cost EMI upto 6 month on all credit and debit cards of all bank. 100 Lucky customers also stand a chance to win realme X2 for FREE during the 1st Sale.



Customers buying it on realme online store can avail 10% Supercash up to Rs 1000 and cashback upto Rs 500 through Mobikwik, No cost EMI upto 6 month by Bajaj Finserve and Cashify Exchange of Rs 500 extra.



The customers can also get a Jio offer benefits up to worth Rs 11,500 applicable on realme.com and Flipkart. Jio Users will get additional 2GB per day, for 12 Recharges on Rs 349 plan, along with coupon benefits worth Rs 5500.



Also, multiple customer benefits are on offer such as flat 30% off on the fresh stocks at Crocs (upto Rs 500 ) and users using Zoomcar can avail, flat Rs 2000 or 20% off along with benefits worth Rs 3000 on Cleartrip.com. There is also Rs 500 wallet cashback on Domestic Roundtrip Flights, Rs 1,000 wallet cashback on International Roundtrip Flights, Rs 750 wallet cashback on Domestic Hotels of Rs 5,000 or more and Rs 750 wallet cashback on International Hotels of Rs 10,000 or more.







The company also announced that Realme Buds Air which were launched alongside Realme X2 will go on sale on December 23rd, 2019 on Flipkart and Realme online store.

Realme X2 features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340 × 1080 pixels, a screen-to-body ratio of 91.9 per cent. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G with Adreno 618 GPU.

On the camera front, it supports quad-camera setup. The setup comes with a combination of 64MP primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, EIS, 1/1.72″ Samsung GW1 sensor and 0.8μm pixel size; an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with a 119-degree field of view, f/2.25 aperture and 1.12μm pixel size; a 2MP depth-sensing camera with f/2.4 aperture and 1.75μm pixel size; and a 2MP macro sensor with 4cm focus, f/2.4 aperture and 1.75μm pixel size. For the front, it has a 32MP selfie camera with an aperture of f/2.0.

Realme X2 runs on Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 and is backed up by a 4000mAh battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Dual SIM, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port, NFC, GPS and GLONASS. The phone weighs 182 grams and measures 158.7 × 75.2 × 8.6 mm.