Realme X2 with Snapdragon 730G chipset, Realme Buds Air launched in India

The company has also introduced its first wireless earbuds in the country, the Realme Buds Air.

Advertisement

Realme has today announced the launch of its latest smartphone, the Realme X2, in India. The company has also introduced its first wireless earbuds in the country, the Realme Buds Air.

The Realme X2 comes with a price tag of Rs 16,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB variant, while the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs 18,999. The phone also comes with an 8GB RAM + 128GB option that is priced at Rs 19,999. The smartphone will go on sale on December 20, 2019 on Flipkart and Realme official website. The Realme Buds Air comes with a price tag of Rs 3,999. The Realme Buds Air will be available for purchase from December 23, 2019 on Flipkart. The company is also holding Hate-to-wait sale today at 3:00 PM.

Realme X2

Advertisement

Starting with the Realme X2, the smartphone is available in three colour options including Pearl Green, Pearl Blue and Pearl White. The phone comes with an almost similar set of specifications as we have seen in the Realme XT.







To start with, it is loaded with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340 × 1080 pixels, a screen-to-body ratio of 91.9 per cent, Corning Gorilla Glass 5, 430 nits brightness and 402ppi pixel density. Realme X2 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G with Adreno 618, 6GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage. The storage can be expanded to up to 256GB with a microSD card.

On the camera front, it supports quad-camera setup. The setup comes with a combination of 64MP primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, EIS, 1/1.72″ Samsung GW1 sensor and 0.8μm pixel size; an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with a 119-degree field of view, f/2.25 aperture and 1.12μm pixel size; a 2MP depth-sensing camera with f/2.4 aperture and 1.75μm pixel size; and a 2MP macro sensor with 4cm focus, f/2.4 aperture and 1.75μm pixel size. There’s a 32MP selfie camera on the front with an aperture of f/2.0.

Realme X2 runs on Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 and is backed up by a 4000mAh battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge. The phone weighs 182 grams and measures 158.7 × 75.2 × 8.6 mm. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Dual SIM, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port, NFC, GPS and GLONASS.

Realme Buds Air

Coming to the first wireless earbuds from Realme, it seems that it is inspired by Apple AirPods. The wireless earbuds come loaded with a host of interesting features. To start with, it comes with the real-time dual-channel transmission, meaning that one can use each of the earbuds independently.

It features a 12mm big bass driver coupled with custom Dynamic Bass Boost (DBB) technology that the brand claims delivers good bass. It comes with Environment Noise Cancellation technology that helps to identify every word and filter out any background noise.

The latest earbuds come with wireless charging support and the company has introduced a Realme 10W Wireless charger to charge the earbuds. The company claims that the Buds Air delivers up to 17 hours of music playback.

It comes with supports intelligent touch operation, which can be used to answer / end calls, switch music, launch voice assistant and enter / exit performance mode with a touch. It can automatically connect to the smartphone. It features touch controls like double click to answer a call, triple-click to skip the song, long press on one side to launch voice assistant and long press to start Gaming Mode.