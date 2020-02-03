Realme wireless charger expected to launch soon

Realme Wireless Charger supports Qi standard which means it will be able to charge many compatible devices.

Advertisement

Realme is expected to launch its Qi-certified wireless charger soon. Realme’s wireless charger has now been spotted on the Wireless Power Consortium website hinting at an imminent launch.



The WPC listing of Realme wireless charger with the model RMA203 states that it supports 5W charging speed. Additionally, Realme Wireless Charger supports Qi standard which means it will be able to charge many compatible devices.



The WPC listing has also revealed a circular shaped charging mat with a Realme logo at the centre in grey colour. In India, the company sells its wireless earbuds with wireless charging support - the Realme Buds Air.

Realme Buds Air features touch controls like double click to answer a call, triple-click to skip the song, long press on one side to launch voice assistant and long press to start Gaming Mode. It comes with support for intelligent touch operation, which can be used to answer / end calls, switch music, launch voice assistant and enter / exit performance mode with a touch. It can automatically connect to the smartphone.

Advertisement



As of now, the company has not announced that when Realme will launch its wireless charger as of now. Meanwhile, Realme is gearing up to launch the Realme C3 in India on February 6. Realme C3 will come with a 6.52-inch HD+ Mini-drop notch display with 89.8% screen-to-body ratio. It will be backed up by a 5000mAh battery. The smartphone will be exclusively available to buy on Flipkart.

The phone will have two variants - 3GB + 32GB and 4GB + 64GB storage. It will have a 12-megapixel rear camera with f/1.8 aperture. Realme C3 will be available in Blue colour option. The phone will be powered by latest MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor.





