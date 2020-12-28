Advertisement

Realme Watch S goes on sale, Watch S Pro first sale to be held tomorrow

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 28, 2020 1:10 pm

Latest News

Both the new watches by Realme will soon be available for purchase. The Watch S has already gone on sale while the Pro variant will go on sale starting tomorrow.
Advertisement

Realme launched two of its Watches, the Watch S and Watch S Pro earlier this month. While the former's flash sale has been held today at 12 noon, the latter will go on sale starting tomorrow, that is 29th of December. 

 

The Realme Watch S has been priced at Rs 4,999 while the Watch S Pro is priced at Rs 9,999. Both the watches will be available to purchase on Realme.com and Flipkart. 

 

The silicon straps for both the watches come in four colours including black, blue, green, and orange. The vegan leather strap options include brown, black, blue, and green colours.

 

Advertisement

Realme Watch S Specifications 

 

Realme Watch S

 

Realme Watch S comes with a 1.3-inch auto-brightness touchscreen with 360 x 360 resolution, 278 PPI and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Realme Watch S has 600 nits brightness, 5-level auto-brightness control, and 100+ unique watch faces.

 

The smartwatch PPG sensor for real-time heart-rate monitoring and a SpO2 sensor for blood oxygen level monitoring. It supports Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to Android 5.0+ devices with Realme Link app. 

 

The smartwatch is equipped with 16 sports modes including Outdoor Run, Walk, Indoor Run, Outdoor Cycle, Aerobic Capacity, Strength Training, Football, Basketball, Pingpong, Badminton, Indoor Cycle, Elliptical, Yoga, Rowing Machine and Stationary Bike. It can be synced to a smartphone via the Realme Link application.

 

Realme Watch S comes equipped with a 390mAh battery that is touted to deliver as many as 15 days of usage on a single charge. Further, the watch can be charged from 0 to 100 percent in two hours. The smartwatch is loaded with IP68 certification making it water and dust resistance.

 

Besides, the watch measures 259.5x47.0x12.0mm (with wrist strap) and weighs 48 grams (with wrist strap).

 

Realme Watch S Pro Specifications 

 

Realme Watch S Pro

 

The Realme Watch S Pro features a 1.39-inch (454x454 pixels) circular AMOLED display with 326 PPI, 450 nits brightness, 100,000:1 contrast ratio, always-on display. It also features Always-On display, which will be available via an OTA update later. It supports over 100 watch faces that are available through the Realme Link app.

 

Realme Watch S Pro supports up to 15 Sports modes including Swimming, Cricket, Yoga, Outdoor Run, Indoor Run, Outdoor Walk, Spinning, Indoor Walk, Outdoor Cycle, Hiking, Elliptical, Rowing, Basketball, Strength Training, Free Workout. The smartwatch comes with a 5ATM water resistance rating with 50 meters.

 

The wearable comes with 24x7 heart rate monitor, blood oxygen level monitor and built-in GPS. The Realme Watch S Pro supports health functions like step monitoring, sedentary reminder, sleep monitoring, hydration reminder, and meditation relaxing. 

 

It comes with a 420mAh battery which claims to offer up to 14 days of battery life. It also comes with a magnetic charging case that charges the watch to 100 per cent in just 2 hours.

Realme X7 Pro listed on Realme India support page, hints at imminent launch

Realme Watch S, Realme Watch S Pro launched in India, price starts Rs 4,999

Is Realme C20 launching soon in India?

Realme X2 Pro starts receiving new update in India

Realme Watch S Pro launching in India on 23rd December, alongside Watch S and Buds Air Pro Master Edition

Realme teases Realme Watch S Pro, Watch S India launch

Latest News from Realme

You might like this

Tags: Realme

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Key Specifications leaked

OnePlus Watch arriving early next year, confirms CEO

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Report Card 2020: Vivo

Report Card 2020: Vivo
Report card 2020: Oppo

Report card 2020: Oppo
Realme: Report Card 2020

Realme: Report Card 2020
Report Card 2020 OnePlus: Hits and Misses!

Report Card 2020 OnePlus: Hits and Misses!
Report Card 2020: Apple

Report Card 2020: Apple
Report card 2020: Samsung

Report card 2020: Samsung

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies