Realme Watch S goes on sale, Watch S Pro first sale to be held tomorrow

Both the new watches by Realme will soon be available for purchase. The Watch S has already gone on sale while the Pro variant will go on sale starting tomorrow.

Realme launched two of its Watches, the Watch S and Watch S Pro earlier this month. While the former's flash sale has been held today at 12 noon, the latter will go on sale starting tomorrow, that is 29th of December.

The Realme Watch S has been priced at Rs 4,999 while the Watch S Pro is priced at Rs 9,999. Both the watches will be available to purchase on Realme.com and Flipkart.

The silicon straps for both the watches come in four colours including black, blue, green, and orange. The vegan leather strap options include brown, black, blue, and green colours.

Realme Watch S Specifications

Realme Watch S comes with a 1.3-inch auto-brightness touchscreen with 360 x 360 resolution, 278 PPI and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Realme Watch S has 600 nits brightness, 5-level auto-brightness control, and 100+ unique watch faces.

The smartwatch PPG sensor for real-time heart-rate monitoring and a SpO2 sensor for blood oxygen level monitoring. It supports Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to Android 5.0+ devices with Realme Link app.

The smartwatch is equipped with 16 sports modes including Outdoor Run, Walk, Indoor Run, Outdoor Cycle, Aerobic Capacity, Strength Training, Football, Basketball, Pingpong, Badminton, Indoor Cycle, Elliptical, Yoga, Rowing Machine and Stationary Bike. It can be synced to a smartphone via the Realme Link application.

Realme Watch S comes equipped with a 390mAh battery that is touted to deliver as many as 15 days of usage on a single charge. Further, the watch can be charged from 0 to 100 percent in two hours. The smartwatch is loaded with IP68 certification making it water and dust resistance.

Besides, the watch measures 259.5x47.0x12.0mm (with wrist strap) and weighs 48 grams (with wrist strap).

Realme Watch S Pro Specifications

The Realme Watch S Pro features a 1.39-inch (454x454 pixels) circular AMOLED display with 326 PPI, 450 nits brightness, 100,000:1 contrast ratio, always-on display. It also features Always-On display, which will be available via an OTA update later. It supports over 100 watch faces that are available through the Realme Link app.

Realme Watch S Pro supports up to 15 Sports modes including Swimming, Cricket, Yoga, Outdoor Run, Indoor Run, Outdoor Walk, Spinning, Indoor Walk, Outdoor Cycle, Hiking, Elliptical, Rowing, Basketball, Strength Training, Free Workout. The smartwatch comes with a 5ATM water resistance rating with 50 meters.

The wearable comes with 24x7 heart rate monitor, blood oxygen level monitor and built-in GPS. The Realme Watch S Pro supports health functions like step monitoring, sedentary reminder, sleep monitoring, hydration reminder, and meditation relaxing.

It comes with a 420mAh battery which claims to offer up to 14 days of battery life. It also comes with a magnetic charging case that charges the watch to 100 per cent in just 2 hours.