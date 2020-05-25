Realme Watch, Realme Buds Air Neo and more launched in India

Realme has today announced the launch of Realme Watch, Realme Buds Air Neo and realme powerbank in Indi

Realme has today announced the launch of Realme Watch, Realme Buds Air Neo and realme powerbank in India. The earbuds come with a price tag of Rs 2,999 on realme site, Flipkart and soon it will be available in offline stores. Realme Watch comes with a price tag of Rs 3,999 and it will be available for purchase from June 5. Both the products will be available for purchase from Realme official store, Flipkart and it will be available for offline stores soon.

The company has also introduced a Realme powerbank that comes with a new micro-strips surface that comes with 18W two-way Quick Charge along with indicator light and power button. It is loaded with a two-in-one charging cable and it can charge AIoT devices via low-current mode. It comes with a 10,000mAh battery high-density of battery. It features 13 layer of circuit protection,

Realme Watch

The company has also announced the launch of Realme Watch in India. The smartwatch comes with a host of interesting features. To start with, the Realme Watch comes with a larger 1.4-inch touch screen with 323ppi pixel density, 320 x 320-pixel resolution and 380nits brightness. The screen is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

The smartwatch comes with 12 built-in watch faces and the company will add 100+ watch faces via a future OTA update. The smartwatch comes with different straps including Black, Blue, Red and more. The smartwatch is loaded with a real-time heart rate monitor. It comes with a SpO2 sensor that monitors blood oxygen level.

It is loaded with an industry-leading PPG sensor. It also features 14 sports modes including Cricket, outdoor cycle, strength training, Yoga, Basketball, badminton, Elliptical and more. The smartwatch is loaded with a real-time sleep tracker, drinking reminder, sleep monitor and more. The smartwatch can be synced to a smartphone via the Realme Link application. It features smart notifications from popular third-party apps. It features Smart Unlock, Music and Camera Control. The smartwatch will be the centre device for IoT devices from the company.

The smartwatch is loaded with IP68 certification making it water and dust resistance. The company claims that it has gone through various industry tests including 100,000 times button test, 3000 times wear test, 3000 times bend test and 7kg tension resistance test.







Realme Buds Air Neo

The wireless earbuds come loaded with True wireless R1 chipset with super-low latency of 119.2ms. The earbuds feature a 13mm bass driver for the enhanced sound experience. The earbuds come with initiative sound controls, which is also present in the Realme Buds Air. The earbuds come with 17 hours of battery life with 3 hours of single playback. It comes with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity option and 4.1g light ergonomic design.