Advertisement

Realme Watch, Realme Buds Air Neo and more launched in India

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 25, 2020 1:01 pm

Latest News

Realme has today announced the launch of Realme Watch, Realme Buds Air Neo and realme powerbank in Indi
Advertisement

Realme has today announced the launch of Realme Watch, Realme Buds Air Neo and realme powerbank in India. The earbuds come with a price tag of Rs 2,999 on realme site, Flipkart and soon it will be available in offline stores. Realme Watch comes with a price tag of Rs 3,999 and it will be available for purchase from June 5. Both the products will be available for purchase from Realme official store, Flipkart and it will be available for offline stores soon. 

 

The company has also introduced a Realme powerbank that comes with a new micro-strips surface that comes with 18W two-way Quick Charge along with indicator light and power button. It is loaded with a two-in-one charging cable and it can charge AIoT devices via low-current mode. It comes with a 10,000mAh battery high-density of battery. It features 13 layer of circuit protection, 

 

Realme Watch

 

Advertisement

The company has also announced the launch of Realme Watch in India. The smartwatch comes with a host of interesting features. To start with, the Realme Watch comes with a larger 1.4-inch touch screen with 323ppi pixel density, 320 x 320-pixel resolution and 380nits brightness. The screen is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. 

 

The smartwatch comes with 12 built-in watch faces and the company will add 100+ watch faces via a future OTA update. The smartwatch comes with different straps including Black, Blue, Red and more. The smartwatch is loaded with a real-time heart rate monitor. It comes with a SpO2 sensor that monitors blood oxygen level. 

 

It is loaded with an industry-leading PPG sensor.  It also features 14 sports modes including Cricket, outdoor cycle, strength training, Yoga, Basketball, badminton, Elliptical and more. The smartwatch is loaded with a real-time sleep tracker, drinking reminder, sleep monitor and more. The smartwatch can be synced to a smartphone via the Realme Link application. It features smart notifications from popular third-party apps. It features Smart Unlock, Music and Camera Control. The smartwatch will be the centre device for IoT devices from the company. 

 

The smartwatch is loaded with IP68 certification making it water and dust resistance. The company claims that it has gone through various industry tests including 100,000 times button test, 3000 times wear test, 3000 times bend test and 7kg tension resistance test. 



Realme Buds Air Neo

 

Realme Buds Air Neo

 

The wireless earbuds come loaded with True wireless R1 chipset with super-low latency of 119.2ms. The earbuds feature a 13mm bass driver for the enhanced sound experience. The earbuds come with initiative sound controls, which is also present in the Realme Buds Air. The earbuds come with 17 hours of battery life with 3 hours of single playback. It comes with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity option and 4.1g light ergonomic design.

 

Realme Band goes on open sale in India

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air: Which one is worth your money?

Realme TV, Realme Watch, Realme Buds Air Neo to launch today in India: How to watch Livestream, specifications

Latest News from Realme

You might like this

Tags: Realme Watch Realme Buds Air Neo realme power bank Realme Watch launch Realme Buds Air Neo launch Realme Watch features Realme Buds Air Neo features Realme

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

WD My Passport: Thing you should know?

Soundcore 'Rise' wireless Bluetooth headphones launched for Rs 1,999

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air: Which one is worth your money?

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?

Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?
Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air
New smartphones will be launched before Diwali: Lava Mobiles

New smartphones will be launched before Diwali: Lava Mobiles
My Passport: Avoid the anxiety of loosing Data

My Passport: Avoid the anxiety of loosing Data
Why did Realme launch Narzo Series with rebranded smartphones?

Why did Realme launch Narzo Series with rebranded smartphones?
Realme Buds Air Neo India launch and pricing of Realme TV

Realme Buds Air Neo India launch and pricing of Realme TV

Latest Picture Story

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K and Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: Everything you need to know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies