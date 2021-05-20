Advertisement

Realme Watch 2 Pro, Buds Wireless 2, Pocket Bluetooth Speaker launched

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 20, 2021 3:18 pm

Realme has launched four new accessories in Malaysia including the Watch 2 Pro, Buds Wireless 2 Neo, Buds Wireless 2 and the Pocket Bluetooth Speaker
Realme has launched a bunch of AIoT products in Malaysia including the Realme Watch 2 Pro, Realme Buds Wireless 2, Buds Wireless 2 Neo and Realme Pocket Bluetooth speaker. The Realme Watch 2 Pro has up to 90 sports modes and comes with 100+ watch faces. 

 

The Realme Watch 2 Pro is priced at RM 299 (approx Rs 5200) while the Realme Pocket Bluetooth Speaker is priced at RM 79 (approx Rs 1400). The Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo are priced at RM 99 (approx Rs 1700) but will be available for RM 49 (approx Rs 865) only for the first sale. The Buds Wireless 2 cost RM 199 (approx Rs 3500) but for the first sale, you can get them for RM 129 (approx Rs 2200).

 

There is no information as to when these accessories will make their way to India. 

Realme Watch 2 Pro Specifications

 

Realme Watch 2 Pro

 

The Realme Watch 2 Pro sports a square dial, with a bigger 1.75-inch display than the Watch 2, having a 320x385 pixel resolution. It packs a 390mAh battery that is claimed to offer up to 14 days of run time on a single charge with continuous heart rate monitoring. You get to choose from 100+ watch faces on the Realme Watch 2 Pro as per your liking.

 

Realme Watch 2 Pro

 

The Watch has 90 sports modes including basketball, boxing, dancing, hiking, golf, indoor cycling, outdoor running, table tennis, and yoga, among others. The Watch can be used to control other AIoT devices from Realme and it also gets IP68 water resistance. 

 

Realme Watch 2 Pro

 

Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5, and the watch is compatible with Android (Android 5.0 and above) as well as iOS (iOS 11 and above). You also get features such as SpO2, heart rate and sleep monitoring. Per Realme, the watch will notify the person when it finds the wearer's heart rate is too high. Additional features include Find Your Phone functionality, Hydration Reminder, Sedentary Reminder, Camera Control and Mediation Assistant. 

 

Realme Pocket Bluetooth Speaker Specifications 

 

Realme Pocket Bluetooth Speaker

 

The Realme Pocket Bluetooth Speaker weighs just 113 grams and is equipped with a 3W Dynamic Bass Boost Driver that is combined with a passive radiator. The speaker is IPX5 rated making it resistant against water sprays and splashes. The speaker also gets a stereo pairing feature so you can use two speakers to get a stereo effect. 

 

There are three equalizer presets available to choose from including Bass, Bright and Dynamic. The speaker gets Bluetooth 5.0 and also has a game mode for enhanced audio video sync. The speaker has a total playback time of 6 hours and can be charged within 2.5 hours through a USB Type-C port. 

 

Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo Specifications 

 

Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo

 

Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo features a 11.2mm Dynamic Bass Boost Driver for the enhanced sound experience. It supports Bluetooth v5.0 to connect to Android and iOS devices. There is a Super Low Latency Gaming Mode of 88 milliseconds for gaming sessions.

 

The neckband has an IPX4 rating for sweat and water resistance. As far as battery life is concerned, it promises 17 hours playback on a single charge and a 10 min charge offers 120 minutes playback. The neckband has a Type-C port for charging. 

 

Realme has also equipped the neckband with an ENC algorithm which significantly reduces surrounding noise during a call. The Buds Wireless 2 Neo also has a Magnetic Instant Connection feature that lets you connect by simply separating the two earbuds. The product is lightweight at 23.1 grams. 

 

Realme Buds Wireless 2 Specifications 

 

Realme Buds Wireless 2

 

The Realme Buds Wireless 2 sport a 13.6mm Bass Boost Driver along with a R2 noise cancellation chip. The chip enables ANC technology in the Buds Wireless 2 that can eliminate up to 25dB of noise. There's a transparency mode so you can hear your surroundings clearly. 

 

The Buds Wireless 2 earphones are equipped with Elevoc's Vocplus AI noise cancellation for calls. Realme invited the EDM-pop Duo 'The Chainsmokers' to tune the wireless earphones. Apart from this, the earphones also support Sony's LDAC codec and are Hi-res Audio certified. For connectivity, you get Bluetooth 5.0 that can achieve a low latency of up to 88ms. 

 

You also get the magnetic instant connect feature so you can separate the buds and they will automatically turn ON and connect to your phone. The Buds are IPX5 rated and you can control the features of the wireless earbuds through the Realme Link app. Realme claims up to 12 hours of playback time (with ANC Off, 50% volume, AAC codec) with a 10 minute charge. There's a Type-C port present for charging. 

