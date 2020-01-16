  • 17:16 Jan 16, 2020

Realme UI early access programme for Realme 3 Pro and Realme XT goes live

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 16, 2020 3:18 pm

Realme has announced an early access programme for its latest Realme UI. The company has revealed this new programme for its Realme 3 Pro and Realme XT users. 

 

Under this programme, the brand will roll out the latest Realme UI update to 200 users of the Realme 3 Pro and Realme XT before anyone else. However, users need to apply for the early access programme in order to get the latest update. Interested users can head to the company’s website to apply for this programme. 

 

Coming to the Realme UI, it comes with a host of interesting features. The company has revealed that in order to give visual effects, the realme UI comes with naturally high-saturation and high-brightness colours to construct an authentic colour scheme. The brand has taken inspiration from household items for designing its latest realme UI.

 

The realme UI also features a new Quantum Animation Engine, which the company claims increases screen fluency and users will get smooth animation as well. The latest UI is built on Android 10 and it is said to be light, fast, and comes with power-saving features.

 

Then there is Personal Information Protection, which will provide empty information pages when the apps are requesting to access the user’s personal information. This ensures user’s call history, contacts, messages, or schedule stay private, and prevents any realme information leakage.

 

Meanwhile, the company has announced Realpublic Sale for its customers on Flipkart.com and realme.com. The sale will go live on  January 19, 2020, at 11:59 PM till January 22, 2020, at 11:59 PM. Realme will be offering discounts on Realme 3, Realme 5 Pro, Realme XT, Realme X and more. Realme has also announced offers on its latest accessories - the realme Buds 2 and Realme Buds Wireless.

