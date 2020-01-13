Realme officially introduces its Realme UI

The user interface comes loaded with a host of interesting features, new design language and more.

Realme has finally launched its latest user interface, the Realme UI. The user interface comes loaded with a host of interesting features, new design language and more.

To start with, the latest user interface comes with simplified design language. The company has revealed that in order to give visual effects, the realme UI comes with naturally high-saturation and high-brightness colours to construct an authentic colour scheme. The brand has taken inspiration from household items for designing its latest realme UI.

The company has also allowed users to design the icons according to one’s need. One can change the shape and size of the icons along with the internal graphic size of the size. It can be changed to square or round, large or small. The brand has also added 11 new wallpapers inspired by natural elements.

The realme UI also features a new Quantum Animation Engine, which the company claims increases screen fluency and users will get smooth animation as well. The latest UI is built on Android 10 and it is said to be light, fast, and comes with power-saving features.

The brand has also added some new modes. To start with, there is Focus Mode, which isolates the user from the outside world and the system will simultaneously play some relaxing music to help users concentrate. It comes with a new 3-finger screenshot where users only need to touch and hold the screen with three fingers for a few seconds and then swipe down to select a specific area.

Then there is Personal Information Protection, which will provide empty information pages when the apps are requesting to access the user’s personal information. This ensures user’s call history, contacts, messages, or schedule stay private, and prevents any realme information leakage.