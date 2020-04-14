Realme TV's Remote gets Bluetooth Certification, points to an imminent launch

Realme has received Bluetooth certification and was visible on the Bluetooth SIG certification website suggesting the launch of the TV in the near future.

Advertisement

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme- previously a sub-brand of Oppo- was expected to launch its first smart TV here in India earlier this year, at Mobile World Congress 2020 but, due to the spread of the COVID-19, l the trade show was cancelled resulting in Realme pushing back its launch timeline. It now seems like the company is gearing for its TV launch with its remote control receiving Bluetooth certification. This suggests that Realme could be close to launching its new television in the coming weeks.

Realme TV's remote control has received Bluetooth certification and was visible on the Bluetooth SIG certification website. A while ago, the Realme TV was spotted on the Indian BIS certification website, pointing to an imminent launch.

Advertisement

The SIG certification image described and mentioned a remote control from Realme. The remote will run on the newer Bluetooth 5.0 and will feature a 4.0 Host Controller Interface and will have a battery.

The earlier BIS certification for the Realme TV revealed some core specifications. The TV will come with the model number JSC55LSQLED. The “55” in the model number indicates towards a 55-inch panel while the “QLED” points towards a QLED display technology. It should be noted that QLED panels are more expensive than their LCD counterparts. Realme TV will most probably compete with the likes of Oneplus TV. It is also believed that the company might also launch a cheaper 43 inch variant of its TV. The TV will most likely feature basics like 4K and HDR.