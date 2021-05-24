Advertisement

Realme to launch Snapdragon 870, 778G powered smartphones on June 18: Report

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : May 24, 2021 12:25 pm

Realme is expected to launch two new smartphones on June 18 powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC and the Snapdragon 778G SoC.
Realme is said to be working on a smartphone codenamed 'Quicksilver' and we may have a launch date for the smartphone. The Realme Quicksilver is supposed to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC. Rumours say another smartphone could tag along with the Realme Quicksilver that could draw power from a Snapdragon 870.

 

The leak comes from reliable tipster 'Digital Chat Station' as per whom Realme will be launching two new smartphones on June 18th out which one will be powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC and other will feature the Snapdragon 778G SoC. The latter could be the Quicksilver, which Realme has been confirmed to be working upon. 

 

Though Realme hasn't confirmed that it will be hosting a launch event on 18th of June, an announcement could be very likely. The brand has confirmed a separate launch event on 31st of May in India where it is confirmed to launch the Realme X7 Max in the country. 

 

The Realme X7 Max is a rebranded Realme GT Neo that is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. Realme GT Neo features a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate and 91.7% screen-to-body ratio.

 

The phone runs Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0. It packs a 4500mAh with 50W charging that offers 50% charge in 16 minutes. On the back, the smartphone has a triple-camera setup with a 64MP Sony IMX682 primary sensor, an 8MP sensor with a 119° ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP sensor with a macro lens. For selfies and video calls, the device features a 16MP shooter.

