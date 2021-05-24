Realme X7 Max launching in India on May 31

Realme X7 Max will be the first phone in India to come with the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC.

Realme will be launching its Realme X7 Max smartphone in India on May 31. The phone will be launched at 12:30 PM, 31st May on the company's official channels.

The company has announced the launch date on its official Twitter handle. Realme X7 Max will be the first phone in India to come with the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. It will be available on Flipkart after launch.

Alongside the X7 Max 5G, Realme will also launch its new Smart TV 4K in 43" and 50" screen sizes with Dolby Cinema and voice assistant support.

Recently, Realme X7 Max storage and colour variants were leaked online. Realme X7 Max will come in two storage variants - 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage and 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It will be available in three colour options - Mercury Silver, Asteroid Black, and Milky Way.

Realme X7 Max will reportedly be priced at Rs 27,999 for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and Rs 30,999 for 12GB RAM + 256GB storage.

Realme X7 Max features a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate and 91.7% screen-to-body ratio.

It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The phone lacks a MicroSD card slot. The phone runs Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0. It packs a 4500mAh with 50W charging that offers 50% charge in 16 minutes.

On the back, the smartphone has a triple-camera setup with a 64MP Sony IMX682 primary sensor, an 8MP sensor with a 119° ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP sensor with a macro lens. For selfies and video calls, the device features a 16MP shooter.